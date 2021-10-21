Survey: More than half of consumers do not trust corporate green claims

Brits are highly motivated to shop sustainability, but a large proportion of consumers do not trust companies' environmental claims, a study published this morning has revealed.

The research from communications firm SEC Newgate revealed more than half of people around the world say they are "strongly" interested in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and claim to be "highly motivated" to call out corporate behaviour that fails to abide by good environmental and ethical standards.

The inaugural SEC Newgate ESG Monitor, which polled 10,000 people across 10 countries, exposes a significant lack of trust between consumers and companies in the UK, with more than half of respondents reporting they believed that companies are over-reporting their positive environmental impact, a practice sometimes referred to as 'greenwashing'.

But this mistrust is not limited to the UK. The polling exercise reveals scepticism surrounding companies' environmental claims is widespread around the globe. Two fifths of respondents to the survey said they had actively avoided using a company's products or services because they did not like the firm's ESG practices and almost three quarters of respondents - 74 per cent - said they wanted ESG claims from business to be regulated, with companies penalised for poor performance.

The findings come a month after the UK's competition and markets watchdog published a new Green Claims Code for business, and announced it would launch a major review into whether firms are overstating their environmental credentials next year in a bid to cut down on alleged greenwash.

The survey also found that concern about climate change in the UK trumps worries over Covid-19 and the economy, with 71 per cent of people citing it as a top concern - compared to 70 per cent and 67 per cent for the latter two issues.

Emma Kane, CEO of SEC Newgate, said the survey results should be a "wake-up call" for business to embrace more sustainable practices in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit.

"In Glasgow in November, the diplomats will be under enormous pressure to deliver new carbon reduction targets and a framework for sustainable development," she said. "But business will be under equal pressure afterwards to deliver a meaningful roadmap that takes us to a green and good economy. Failure will not be tolerated by consumers."

"We all know that concerns around the environmental, ethical and social impact of business have been growing but what is surprising is how willing consumers are to take control of the situation and agitate for change," she said. "We live in an age of activism."

A quarter of respondents to the survey said they had warned others against using products and services from firms which they perceive as having poor ESG performance, and one in five said they had discussed a company's ESG behaviour online or on social media.

Andrew Adie, head of SEC Newgate UK's green and good division, said the research highlighted how corporates still had some way to go to "bridge the credibility gap" and curb widespread concerns about greenwashing.

"In reality many businesses are doing a lot of good work in this area, but they need to win trust by having a credible plan that delivers meaningful change to timeframes that are tangible," he said. "Anything less risks looking like window dressing."