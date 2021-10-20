BusinessGreen has today announced it is to host two free webinars providing exclusive insights into how the crucial Glasgow Climate Summit will impact businesses and help shape the net zero transition.

Staged as part of BusinessGreen's COP26 Hub, which is hosted in association with Schneider Electric and BCG, the first interactive webinars will take place on the eve of the Glasgow Summit at 11am on Friday October 29th. It will then be followed by a second virtual event the week after the Summit ends, which will take place from 10:30am on Thursday 18th November.

You can register to attend the webinars here.

The first session will provide an invaluable overview of what to expect from the COP26 Summit, what potential risks and opportunities to look for, and expert advice on how businesses and investors should respond to the historic meeting.

The second event will look back at the Summit and the outcomes that result from the high stakes talk, providing expert analysis of what was agreed, the implications for businesses, and what happens next.

Together the online events will explore the investment signals provided by COP26, the geopolitical implications of any agreement, and the technical outcomes that should help drive trillions of dollars of global investment in low carbon infrastructure and technologies. The discussion will also address the crucial question of how business leaders and investors can build on the support for climate action catalysed created by COP26 and guard against the gathering momentum in support of the net zero transition being lost in the wake of the high profile summit.

Confirmed speakers include Nick Mabey, chief executive at E3G; Matthew Bell, director at Frontier Economics; Sepi Golzari-Munro, acting director at ECIU; and Greg Conary, head of government affairs, M&A, innovation and sustainability for the UK & Ireland Zone at Schneider Electric. Further panellists will be announced in the coming days.

"COP26 is one of the most important events ever hosted in the UK and it is hard to overstate the potential long term impacts for businesses and investors," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "The Summit could unlock trillions of dollars of investment and help catalyse the next phase of global climate action or it could end in a deadlock that further exacerbates climate risks for businesses everywhere. Our exclusive webinars will bring together some of the more expert observers of the talks to provide an invaluable overview of what COP26 means for business leaders."