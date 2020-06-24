Paris Agreement
£30bn pension partnership promises to align holdings with Paris Agreement goals
Brunel Pension Partnership also promises to ditch asset managers who fail to act on climate
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
NEST plots boost to climate goals to accelerate corporate carbon cuts
Provider of millions of UK pensions considering raising its benchmark for climate positive companies
COP25: A missed opportunity, but business continues to drive ambition
Nigel Topping of the We Mean Business coalition reflects the limited progress delivered at the Madrid Summit
'Far cry from what is needed': Marathon climate talks deliver compromise deal but defer key decisions
UN climate summit fails to secure progress on raft of key components of the Paris Agreement, putting huge pressure on UK to engineer a successful COP26 in Glasgow
'We have to find a balance': Fears of weak climate deal grow as tense talks move into extra time
COP25 hosts Chile insists a workable compromise must be found, but Brazil, the US and Australia stand accused of trying to neuter agreement
'Lives are at risk here': Crunch climate talks risk stalemate as opposing nations dig in heels
COP25 talks likely to spill into extra time as EU, smaller nations and business urge for robust Paris Agreement rules in face of US, Brazil and Australian opposition
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance surges to almost $4tr
AXA, Aviva, CNP Assurances, and FRR join drive to decarbonise portfolios by 2050, as EU Commissioner promises 'thorough assessment' of Europe's net zero plan
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
Shipping firm MSC joins list of top 10 EU polluters
Mediterranean Shipping Company's fleet was responsible for 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2018, making it the eighth biggest emitter in the bloc
'Higher ambition': Corporate giants reiterate calls for climate action
Leading business and investor groups have again called on world leaders to deliver bolder decarbonisation targets, as influential TED Talks launches new climate focused programme
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Anger and ambition
From banned newspapers to bracket breakdowns, all the key moments from Day 3 of the UN climate talks in Madrid
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Crunch time for carbon markets
Talks on Article 6 start, bleak reports are released, and China's giving out free gifts at its delegation office
US corporate giants and union leaders call for US to stay in Paris Agreement
Remaining part of the climate treaty will deliver stable, low-carbon green jobs for US citizens, CEOs of Apple, L'Oreal, Mastercard, Decathlon, Salesforce and more declare
COP25: All the latest
Check out all the latest green business news from the crucial UN Climate Summit in Madrid
COP25: UN Secretary General warns world is 'hurtling' towards 'point of no return' in climate crisis
Antonio Guterres issues stark warning as latest talks in Madrid get underway with news Mark Carney is to take up key climate role
COP25: Negotiators gather in Madrid for crunch climate talks
Nations will attempt to agree the last of the rules governing the Paris Agreement before the crucial climate treaty enters force next year
Mars: Time for business and governments to step up climate action
Ahead of COP25 kicking off in Madrid on Monday, Mars' Kevin Rabinovitch calls for the Paris targets to become the 'ground floor' of ambition
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
COP26: Labour hints it would replace Claire Perry O'Neill as UN Climate Summit President
EXCLUSIVE: Claire Perry O'Neill likely to be replaced as COP26 President under a Labour or Lib Dem government