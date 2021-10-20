As world leaders and diplomats prepare to gather in Glasgow for a COP26 Climate Summit that aims to keep alive hopes of limiting global temperature increases below 1.5C, the UN has issued a sobering reminder that government-backed fossil fuel production plans are still completely out of kilter with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) today published its annual Production Gap Report, which warned that despite increased climate ambitions and net-zero commitments from a growing number of leading economies, governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The report, first launched in 2019, measures the gap between governments' planned production of coal, oil, and gas and the global production levels consistent with meeting the Paris Agreement temperature limits. The third edition of the report concludes that despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic the fossil fuel 'production gap' remains largely unchanged.

UNEP said that governments are collectively projecting an increase in global oil and gas production over the next 20 years, and only a modest decrease in coal production. "Taken together, their plans and projections see global, total fossil fuel production increasing out to at least 2040, creating an ever-widening production gap," UNEP said.

"There is still time to limit long-term warming to 1.5C, but this window of opportunity is rapidly closing," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. "At COP26 and beyond, the world's governments must step up, taking rapid and immediate steps to close the fossil fuel production gap and ensure a just and equitable transition. This is what climate ambition looks like."

However, while a handful of countries and regions are expected to sign up to a new group being planned by Denmark and Costa Rica that would see supporters set dates for phasing out fossil fuel production, the vast majority of fossil fuel producers are yet to produce credible plans for curbing production, despite many of them having announced net zero emissions targets.

Today's UNEP report analyses 15 major producer countries - Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US - and finds most of them continue to provide "significant policy support" for fossil fuel production.

"The research is clear: global coal, oil, and gas production must start declining immediately and steeply to be consistent with limiting long-term warming to 1.5C," said Ploy Achakulwisut, a lead author on the report and a scientist Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI). "However, governments continue to plan for and support levels of fossil fuel production that are vastly in excess of what we can safely burn."

The scale of the production gap will trigger alarm amongst those investors increasingly concerned that the roll out of clean technologies and a rapid net zero transition could result in fossil fuel assets being stranded.

The UNEP report calculates that the world's governments plan to produce around 110 per cent more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 1.5C, and 45 per cent more than consistent with 2C.

Experts fear the production gap is so large that it highly unlikely to be bridged by the deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies that could, in theory, help make fossil fuel production compatible with net zero goals.

The report also stresses that governments have directed over $300bn in new funds towards fossil fuel activities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic - more than they have towards clean energy.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General, urged the governments and financiers that are set to gather in Glasgow for COP26 to urgently strengthen recent plans to curb financing for new fossil fuel infrastructure.

"Recent announcements by the world's largest economies to end international financing of coal are a much-needed step in phasing out fossil fuels," he said. "But, as this report starkly shows, there is still a long way to go to a clean energy future. It is urgent that all remaining public financiers as well as private finance, including commercial banks and asset managers, switch their funding from coal to renewables to promote full decarbonisation of the power sector and access to renewable energy for all."

The report came just a day after UNEP published a similar analysis of environmental progress by the global buildings and construction industry, which warned that despite a pandemic-induced reduction in emissions last year the sector was on track to deliver rising emissions over the coming years.

The report found that while the level of emissions within the sector in 2020 was 10 per cent lower than in 2015, reaching lows not seen since 2007, this was largely due to lockdowns, slowing of economies, difficulties households and businesses faced in maintaining and affording energy access and a fall in construction activity. Efforts to decarbonise the sector played only a small role in curbing emissions, meaning building-related emissions are expected to rise again in the coming years.

"This year showed that climate change is an immediate, direct threat to every community on this planet, and it is only going to intensify," said UNEP's Andersen. "The buildings and construction sector, as a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, must urgently be decarbonised through a triple strategy of reducing energy demand, decarbonising the power supply, and addressing building materials' carbon footprint, if we are to have any chance of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C."