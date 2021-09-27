Net Zero Festival: Last few days to register

The second annual Net Zero Festival kicks off this Wednesday and there are just a few days left for delegates to register for their free pass to the world's first virtual summit on the net zero transition that is reshaping the global economy.

The event will take place over three days from Wednesday 29th of September, bringing together over 150 top speakers from around the world and around 2,000 delegates, all committed to exploring the myriad opportunities and challenges arising from the transition to a net zero emission economy.

Confirmed headline speakers include climate scientist Professor Michael E Mann, former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Michelin starred Chef and president of the Sustainable Restaurant Association Raymond Blanc, Schroders chief executive Peter Harrison, former Chief Scientific Advisor Sir David King, CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith, and many others.

Delegates will also hear from COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma, award-winning science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson, US futurist and writer Alex Steffen, NatWest chief executive Alison Rose, and Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie.

Each day will feature keynote speakers, panel debates, exclusive interviews, documentary films, and in-depth workshops exploring different parts of the net zero transition and how businesses are responding to it. All session will available both live and on-demand, and delegates will be able to ask questions and interact with each other through the Net Zero Festival virtual platform.

The event will be hosted by BusinessGreen editor James Murray, alongside leading broadcasters Gavin Esler, Roger Harrabin, and Lucy Siegle.

"Following the success of the Net Zero Festival launch event and last week's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, we're delighted to this week host the world's leading event for the net zero transition, providing businesses large and small with invaluable insights into the trend that will shape the coming decades," said Murray. "It promises to be a must-watch few days and we'd urge everyone with an interest how to tackle the climate crisis, navigate the net zero transition, and build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous economy to sign up to attend.

"You can still register for a free pass and will then be able to both watch sessions live and catch up on anything you miss on-demand after the event."

Thanks to the support of the Net Zero Festival's commercial partners - Atkins, BCG, Schroders, Bank of America, Derwent London, Drax, Energy Saving Trust, Engie, Facebook, GSK, Hitachi, Tetra Pak, The Climate Pledge, Volvo, and Kingspan - passes are available for free for this year's event.

You can register for your free pass for the Festival here.