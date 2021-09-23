BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: In pictures

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021
Bgla2021 014 580x358
Bgla2021 015 580x358
Bgla2021 025 580x358
Bgla2021 085 580x358
Bgla2021 058 580x358
Bgla2021 024 580x358
Bgla2021 108 580x358
Bgla2021 109 580x358
Bgla2021 126 580x358
Bgla2021 117 580x358
Bgla2021 138 580x358
Bgla2021 131 580x358
Bgla2021 165 580x358
Bgla2021 162 580x358
Bgla2021 163 580x358
Bgla2021 153 580x358
Bgla2021 142 580x358
Bgla2021 135 580x358
Bgla2021 030 580x358
Bgla2021 043 580x358
Bgla2021 167 580x358
Bgla2021 040 580x358
Bgla2021 056 580x358
Bgla2021 094 580x358
Bgla2021 108 580x358
Bgla2021 winner communicationsagency 580x358
Bgla2021 winner consultancy 580x358
Bgla2021 winner greeninfrastructureproject 580x358
Bgla2021 winner esginvestoroftheyear 580x358
Bgla2021 winner employeeengagementcampaign 580x358
Bgla2021 winner naturebasedproject 580x358
Bgla2021 winner sustainabilityteam 580x358
Bgla2021 winner sustainabilityexecutive 580x358
Bgla2021 winner youngsustainabilityexecutive 580x358
Bgla2021 winner advertisingcampaign 580x358
Bgla2021 winner energyefficiencyproject 580x358
Bgla2021 winner renewableenergyproject 580x358
Bgla2021 winner smallbusiness 580x358
Bgla2021 winner politician 580x358
Bgla2021 winner entrepreneur 580x358
Bgla2021 winner leader 580x358
Bgla2021 winner innovation 580x358
Bgla2021 winner lifetimeachievement 580x358
Bgla2021 winner company 580x358
More than two years since the green economy's leading lights last celebrated their successes face-to-face, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards did not disappoint

It has been a very long wait indeed, but more than two years since the leading lights of the green economy last put on their glad rags to celebrate their achievements in person, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards returned once again to the Brewery in central London last night - and the evening did not disappoint.

With 24 winners, 39 highly commended nominees, and one Lifetime Achievement winner, the evening was awash with inspiring individuals, organisations and businesses which yet again demonstrated the difficult job on judges' hands in picking winners.

Expertly compered by comedian Jo Caulfield, winners on the night included Octopus Energy, which took home the coveted Company of the Year award, and Entrepreneur of the Year Sarah Merrick, CEO and founder of Ripple Energy.

The Sustainability Executive of the Year gong went to Tor Burrows from Grosvenor, while Hugh Bartlett from Green Angel Syndicate was awarded Young Sustainability Executive of the Year, and Sustainability Team of the Year went to Avanti West Coast.

Later in the evening, Philip Dunne MP, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, was also awarded Politician of the Year for his tireless efforts in holding the government's feet to the fire on a host of crucial issues, from water pollution, fast fashion, the Green Homes Grant fiasco and its net zero strategy.

And this year's thoroughly deserving Lifetime Achievement award winner was Trewin Restorick, c-founder of environmental charity Hubbub, and formerly of Global Action Plan.

For more than three decades, Restorik has been at the forefront of progressive environmental campaign work, as well as helping business to realise their potential as the catalysts that can spark urgent changes to build a greener economy.

Over his career Restorik has been involved in thousands of highly effective green campaigns and helped hundreds of environmental executives build their influence and maximise their impact, all the while remaining fixated on how the green economy and a love of the environment can have a positive real world impact that actually improves people's lives.

A big thanks once again to the nominees and award winners last night, all of whom are tirelessly continuing to play a critical role in helping to drive the green industrial revolution that is so desperately needed. Until next year.

 

The 2021 award ceremony took place on 22 September at the Brewery
