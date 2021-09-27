Labour conference: Party promises to spend £28bn a year on tackling climate crisis, scrap business rates, and boost green steel

Labour would invest £28bn annually on tackling climate change and supporting ‘green' jobs and industries if elected, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced this morning at the Labour Party Conference.

In a keynote speech, the politician announced her aim to become the UK's ‘first green chancellor', and warned that a major investment programme was needed to prevent the costs of tackling and adapting to climate change from spiralling out of control.

"Value for money means knowing when and where not to spend," Reeves said. "But it also means knowing when and where to invest - to prevent far greater costs further down the line. There is no better example of this than in the case of climate breakdown.

The £28bn a year green capital investment programme is the party's biggest spending pledge to date and is far greater than the budget allocated to climate measures and green jobs by the government.

To justify the major public spending programme, Labour cited figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility's 2021 fiscal risks report, which warned that delaying climate measures by a decade would double the costs of the net zero transition.

Areas targeted by the green capital investment programme would be electric vehicle battery factories, offshore wind, UK-based wind turbine manufacturing, hydrogen, tree-planting, flood defences, energy efficiency and active travel, Reeves said.

"As chancellor I will not shirk our responsibility to future generations and to workers and businesses in Britain," she added. "No dither, no delay. Labour will meet the challenge head on and seize the opportunities of the green transition."

Reeves called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to match the ambitious investment commitment in the Treasury's upcoming Spending Review. The Treasury was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

Greenpeace UK welcomed Labour's ambitious spending pledge, with Rebecca Newsom, head of politics, noting that the shadow chancellor's speech "hits the right mark".

"Crucially £28bn per year extra climate investment is the scale of funding we so desperately need to both tackle the climate crisis and bring about the millions of new jobs for workers in a new green economy, creating new opportunities for those who work in declining industries," she said. "Rachel Reeves has laid down the gauntlet, the question is whether the Chancellor Rishi Sunak can respond in kind."

In her speech, Reeves also announced Labour would phase out business rates in England if elected, arguing the move would spur private sector decarbonisation, revitalise high streets, and significantly boost the competitiveness of UK firms.

The former Bank of England economist confirmed that a future Labour government would initially cut business rates before eventually abolishing them.

"Our high street businesses do so much to enrich our lives and our communities, facing huge adversity in the past year," she said. "They are struggling right now, with a cliff edge in rates relief coming up in March.

"The next Labour government will scrap business rates. We will carry out the biggest overhaul of business taxation in a generation, so our businesses can lead the pack, not watch opportunities go elsewhere."

Business rates are paid by companies based on the value of the property they occupy. The current system has long come under fire from green business groups, who argue it disincentivises companies from delivering energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

Under the current rules, for example, a firm that installs on-site solar systems to help curb emissions would face higher taxes as a result.

Setting out new the plan, Reeves detailed how Labour intends to replace the current system with a new property tax that it says will shift more of the tax take on to technology giants.

"Here is our guarantee: the system we replace it with will incentivise investment, feature more frequent revaluations, and instant reductions in bills where property values fall, reward businesses that move into empty premises, encourage, not penalise, green improvements to businesses, and no public services or local authorities will lose out from these changes," she is to say.

Much of the focus of the conference over its first couple days has centred on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's plans to change the way Labour leaders and MPs are selected - a motion that was approved by delegates on Sunday night.

However, there has also been confusion surrounding Labour's energy policies, after Starmer told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning he would not consider nationalising the UK's 'Big Six' energy companies, contradicting his own leadership manifesto and assertions made last week by Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband on BBC Newsnight that the opposition was in favour of public ownership for key utilities.

Just hours after Starmer confirmed he had no plans to nationalise the UK's largest energy companies, delegates at Labour's conference endorsed a policy motion for a 'socialist Green New Deal' which backs public ownership of energy companies.

Separately, in a speech to the conference yesterday Miliband said Labour would be the party of "climate justice and economic justice".

The Shadow Business and Energy Secretary said Labour government would invest up to £3bn over the coming decade to 'green' the steel industry and enable Britain's manufacturers to "win the global race" to decarbonise.

In his address, Miliband slammed the government for failing to invest in the steelmaking industry's transition towards net zero emissions and branded the current gas prices crisis as a "disaster made in Downing Street", arguing that Ministers had failed to heed previous warnings of a risk of systemic failure in the energy market.

Miliband said the UK had a "fateful choice to make" as the net zero transition gathered pace, arguing the Labour Party would remain committed to avoiding any repeat of the "unjust transition" seen during the industrial transitions of the late 20th century.

"We can try and put a green coat of paint on an unfair, unequal, unjust Britain, or we can make a different choice," he said. "For a green Britain where there is an irreversible shift of income, power and wealth to working people. A green Britain where we deliver good secure, unionised jobs for people across our country. A green Britain where there is clean air and green spaces for everyone everywhere in our country. A green Britain where there are warm affordable homes for all, wherever they live and where we end fuel poverty."

Labour's decision to endorse a Green New Deal was cautiously welcomed by the GMB Union, which said the agenda could help "hundreds of thousands of energy workers in working class communities", but needed to be matched with policies that boosted employment opportunities in the power sector.

"We support a Green New Deal, but it can't be based on running down industries and making tens of thousands redundant - that's not how you take workers and their communities with you," said GMB general secretary Gary Smith. "That's why the support for the creation of tens of thousands of new low-carbon nuclear jobs is vital, that's why recognising the realities of the UK's gas needs in the grip of a growing energy crisis is vital and that's why a commitment to stop the mass export of offshore manufacturing jobs is vital."

News from the Labour conference comes as reports have emerged that government intends to back a new generation of small modular nuclear reactors in the response to the recent gas price spike.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is set to approve funding for a consortium led by Rolls Royce to build a fleet of mini nuclear reactors that could ramp up the UK's supply of baseload energy.

In a crisis meeting held last Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak backed plans to expand the UK's nuclear capacity over the coming years, according to the report.

A source close to Sunak told the paper the Chancellor's "general view" was that "we should have been doing this 10 years ago, when it was cheaper, but we can't rely on wind and solar power".

Some commentators have argued that installing energy efficiency measures, increased offshore wind capacity, and energy storage and smart grid systems offer a lower cost means of decarbonising the grid than new nuclear plants. A paper published last June by Imperial College's energy institute, the Energy Futures Lab, concluded that offshore wind and battery storage was the most cost-effective way to meet the UK's energy decarbonisation goals. It warned the cost of nuclear would need to halve for the technology to become financially viable, but is also noted some new nuclear power could still be needed if wind farms were not built quickly enough.

However, advocates of nuclear power have long argued that it can help decarbonise the grid alongside renewables and bolster energy security during periods when renewables generation is low. The industry has also predicted that new small modular reactors (SMRs) could help bring down costs across the industry.

The mooted plans for a new wave of nuclear reactors comes just days after reports emerged that Ministers are considering using tens of millions of taxpayer cash to end Chinese involvement in the Sizewell C power station planned on the coast of Suffolk.

The Guardian reported on Saturday that Ministers could announce plans to take a stake in the power plant, which is majority owned by the French state-backed power giant EDF, ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit taking place in early November.

The move would remove China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), the Chinese state-owned outfit that currently owns a 20 per cent stake in the planned plant, from the development. It would also set a precedent for ending China's involvement in all future power projects in the UK, according to a report in the Financial Times.

It comes as tensions between China and the UK have been mounting following the latter's decision to enter into the Aukus nuclear submarine pact with the US and Australia earlier this month, a move designed to counter China's expanding economic and military influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Observers have pointed out that the increasingly fraught relations between the UK and China does not bode well for the upcoming COP26 climate conference. They have warned the UK's headline aims as conference host to "assign coal to history" and "keep 1.5C alive" will not be achievable without increased climate ambition from China, the world's biggest polluter and the biggest producer, consumer, and financier of thermal coal.