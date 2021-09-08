BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Little Sun announced as charity partner

clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: Little Sun
Image:

Credit: Little Sun

Just two weeks to go to the UK's most prestigious green business awards

BusinessGreen is today delighted to announce that Little Sun will be this year's charity partner for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, which will take place on the evening of September 22nd at The Brewery in central London.

The clean energy nonprofit, which was founded by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson and engineer Frederik Ottesen, works to deliver affordable clean energy solutions to energy-impoverished communities in rural Africa, while also promoting the global transition to clean energy.

Little Sun's work will be showcased at this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, where attendees will be able to find out more about the organisation and donate to support its development projects.

"The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards aims to showcase and celebrate the very best of the green economy, and that includes the pioneering work of our charity partners," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "We're delighted that attendees at this year's awards will be able to support Little Sun and its vital work to improve clean energy access around the world."

John Heller, CEO at Little Sun, said the organisation was "thrilled to be chosen as the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards charity partner this year".

"As the climate emergency becomes of increasing urgency, we would like to say a huge thank you to the BusinessGreen team and the wider industry for their persistent and pioneering work to build something better," he added. "Our focus is on bringing renewable energy to those most at risk from an unstable climate and helping to propel their voices into the cultural mainstream; in order to bring about a just transition that benefits all.

"In what has been a truly difficult year for the 600 million people in Africa still living without power, our supporters enable us to get ever more essential solar power to farmers, students, health workers and refugees in the area.  Thank you for joining us to bring opportunity to those without, creating better food, education, safety, health and the potential to thrive."

In addition to its work to deploy solar technologies in developing economies, the group this summer launched Reach for the Sun: Ten Steps to Creating a Solar-Powered World, a global creative communications campaign (pictured below) which is designed to engage new audiences with the potential for solar power to play a critical role in the net zero transition.

Finalists for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards have just two weeks left to book their place at this year's gala dinner and awards ceremony. The event will bring together leading figures from across the green economy for the first time in nearly two years and will be staged in line with government guidance on covid safety protocols.

You can find out more about the event and reserve your place through the event website.

