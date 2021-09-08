PwC confirms approval for science-based emissions targets

PwC today announced its emissions reductions targets had been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), setting the company on track to achieve net zero by 2030.

The consultancy giant has committed to reducing its scope one and two emissions, those generated by its own operations and energy use, by 50 per cent while also reducing its business travel emissions by 50 per cent.

In addition, the firm has committed to working with its suppliers to ensure that 50 per cent of its purchased goods and services suppliers have set their own climate-based targets to reduce their climate impact by 2025, as part of a strategy that should curb its scope three emissions generated across the company's supply chain.

The independent SBTi this week confirmed the targetsare in line with the pace of decarbonisation needed to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5C. The UN-backed initiative asks businesses and other organisations to set short term targets covering their scope one, two, and three emissions as well as a lont term net zero emissions goal.

Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC, said he was delighted the SBTi had validated the company's emissions reductions targets. "Like our clients, we need to build trust with our stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes - and tackling our climate impact is crucial to both," he said.

Other commitments made in PwC's four-pronged climate strategy, include plans to accelerate its transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity, offset outstanding emissions, work with clients to promote net zero targets, and publish regular reports on the company's progress against the targets.

Colm Kelly, global leader for purpose, policy and corporate responsibility at PwC, said: "As we support our clients and suppliers in transforming their businesses to achieve net zero, we recognise the importance of actively reducing the climate impact of our own operational footprint - including scope 3 emissions. As such, PwC has committed to meet SBTi's highest level of ambition and our scope 3 emissions reduction target aligns to the 1.5 degree scenario."

Mortiz said the renewed commitment to net zero was at the heart of PwC's global sustainability strategy, The New Equation, which commits the company to decarbonising its value chain by working with clients to develop their own climate strategies.

The firm has announced it will support the creation of 100,000 new jobs through the strategy, which includes plans to develop a global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Academy to help clients incorporate ESG models into their work.