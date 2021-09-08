PwC confirms approval for science-based emissions targets

Bea Tridimas
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
PwC commit to halving their scope one and two emissions
Image:

PwC commit to halving their scope one and two emissions

The Science Based Targets initiative has validated the global consultancy and accountancy giant's climate commitments, which aim to deliver net zero emissions by 2030

PwC today announced its emissions reductions targets had been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), setting the company on track to achieve net zero by 2030.

The consultancy giant has committed to reducing its scope one and two emissions, those generated by its own operations and energy use, by 50 per cent while also reducing its business travel emissions by 50 per cent.

In addition, the firm has committed to working with its suppliers to ensure that 50 per cent of its purchased goods and services suppliers have set their own climate-based targets to reduce their climate impact by 2025, as part of a strategy that should curb its scope three emissions generated across the company's supply chain.

The independent SBTi this week confirmed the targetsare in line with the pace of decarbonisation needed to meet the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping temperature increases below 1.5C. The UN-backed initiative asks businesses and other organisations to set short term targets covering their scope one, two, and three emissions as well as a lont term net zero emissions goal.

Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC, said he was delighted the SBTi had validated the company's emissions reductions targets. "Like our clients, we need to build trust with our stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes - and tackling our climate impact is crucial to both," he said.

Other commitments made in PwC's four-pronged climate strategy, include plans to accelerate its transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity, offset outstanding emissions, work with clients to promote net zero targets, and publish regular reports on the company's progress against the targets.

Colm Kelly, global leader for purpose, policy and corporate responsibility at PwC, said: "As we support our clients and suppliers in transforming their businesses to achieve net zero, we recognise the importance of actively reducing the climate impact of our own operational footprint - including scope 3 emissions. As such, PwC has committed to meet SBTi's highest level of ambition and our scope 3 emissions reduction target aligns to the 1.5 degree scenario."

Mortiz said the renewed commitment to net zero was at the heart of PwC's global sustainability strategy, The New Equation, which commits the company to decarbonising its value chain by working with clients to develop their own climate strategies.

The firm has announced it will support the creation of 100,000 new jobs through the strategy, which includes plans to develop a global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Academy to help clients incorporate ESG models into their work.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

JCB heir Jo Bamford set to launch £1bn low-carbon hydrogen investment fund

'Set up to fail': NAO publishes damning assessment of government's Green Homes Grant fiasco

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

07 September 2021 • 2 min read

More on Management

Floods in the Belgian village of Tiff on 16 July, 2021 | Credit: Régine Fabri, Wikimedia Commons
Management

Analysts predict $183bn increase in property insurance costs by 2040 due to climate change

Swiss Re warns property premiums are set to skyrocket as insurers contend with surge of 'weather-related catastrophes'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: UN raises alarm over worsening air pollution threat
Management

Global Briefing: UN raises alarm over worsening air pollution threat

UNEP boss warns 'there will be no jab to prevent seven million premature deaths caused by air pollution each year'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 September 2021 • 5 min read
iStock
Buildings

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

Global construction materials giant sets out raft of new biodiversity and water goals, making it just one of a handful of multinationals to adopt science-based nature targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 September 2021 • 2 min read