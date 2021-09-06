Flexible Futures: Last chance to sign up to BusinessGreen webinar exploring future of flexible grids

BusinessGreen will this week host a major new webinar exploring the role of fast-emerging flexible grid technologies and services in helping businesses curb their carbon footprint, drive the net zero transition, and enable the development of a zero emission energy system.

Titled 'Flexible Futures: Exploring the role of flexibility in the net zero transition', the free to attend online event is hosted in association with the Energy Networks Association.

It will take place from 2pm on September 8th and delegates can still register their place through the event website.

In light of government's recently published Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan 2021, which highlighted the potential for flexibility to reduce annual energy system costs by £10bn a year by 2050 whilst creating 24,000 jobs, the webinar will provide a snapshot of the current state of play across the sector, showcase some cutting-edge projects, and ask how further development of the emerging industry can be unlocked.

It will also explore how businesses of all types can engage with flexible grids to help curb their emissions and energy costs and enable the delivery of their net zero targets.

Speakers at the event include Dörte Schneemann, head of markets for flexibility at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS); Louise van Rensburg, head of DSO and Whole System Coordination at Ofgem; Sotiris Georgiopoulos, head of smart grid development at UK Power Networks; and Dr Caroline Sejer Damgaard, researcher at the Association for Decentralised Energy.

The webinar comes just ahead of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival, which takes place over three days from September 29th and will bring together thousands of top executives and campaigners from across the global economy to showcase how companies are working to accelerate the net zero transition. Readers can register for a free pass to the event through the Net Zero Festival website.