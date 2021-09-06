Greener teeth: GSK unveil first 'carbon neutral' toothbrush

Consumer pharmaceuticals giant GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) has today announced the launch of its first carbon neutral toothbrush in the latest boost to the company's plans to get to net zero emissions by 2030.

The new Dr.BEST GreenClean toothbrush is made from renewable cellulose and "tall oil", a bioplastic derived from by-products from paper production that would otherwise go to waste, and is packaged using plastic free packaging and a recyclable renewable cellulose window.

As such, the Dr.BEST GreenClean has a 50 per cent reduced carbon footprint compared to the classic plastic Dr.BEST toothbrush, while GSKCH has partnered with ClimatePartner to offset the remaining footprint through an emissions reduction project in Madagascar.

Gareth Rudduck, Oral Care Sustainability Lead at GSKCH, said the company was proud to hold a pioneering position in the industry as it looks "to drive the growth of more sustainable options in oral care products across the world".

"Whilst this product achieves carbon neutral status by offsetting, we are working to develop future solutions that do not require offsetting," he added. "It's just one part of our ongoing sustainability journey, in which we're working to address the environmental and societal barriers to everyday health."

GSKCH also aims to help reduce the use of fossil fuels in virgin plastics with the invention of new materials for their toothbrush. The brush's 100 per cent renewable castor oil bristles, for example, are already used in the company's Aquafresh and Dr.BEST bamboo brushes, which it first launched in 2020.

In November of last year, CEO of GSK Emma Walmsley announced the company's commitment to achieve a net zero impact on climate and a positive impact on nature by 2030. The new toothbrush is the latest development in a line of initiatives to achieve this goal, including the introduction of plastic free packaging in March of this year.

GSKCH's partnership with ClimatePartner has seen a solar powered water pump set up to boost the supply of clean water across five villages in Madagascar. The project will not only help deliver improved water security, but should save carbon emissions by removing the need to boil water before consuming it.