Energy Networks Association
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
What are the pathways to net zero gas and heating?
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, outlines a roadmap for decarbonising the UK gas system
Energy bodies beef up support for smarter, greener grids
Energy Systems Catapult launches new storage modelling tool, as Energy Networks Association debuts campaign for a greener grid
Net zero: Energy networks plot path to zero carbon gas grid by 2050
Energy Networks Association report urges switch to hydrogen boilers, investment in carbon capture and storage development, and major energy efficiency programme
Energy network operators unveil plans for Community Energy Forums
Energy Networks Association announces series of events designed to boost co-operation with community groups in support of net zero transition
Labour plots £3.6bn EV charge point rollout to 'jumpstart electric car revolution'
Party unveils plans for 'mammoth' EV charging rollout and new community car club schemes, as Shadow Chancellor promises to spend 'whatever resources are necessary' to meet UK climate goals
Can community energy help build a resilient, flexible, net zero energy system?
Energy Networks Association wants to work with community energy groups to boost low carbon grid flexibility and backup - but there is a great deal of work to do
The stars are aligning on carbon, capture, usage and storage technology
The arrival of carbon capture networks paves the way for mass use of hydrogen, says Matt Hindle from the Energy Networks Association