BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Two weeks left to reserve your place

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
01 September 2021
Finalists have just a few weeks remaining to book their place at the UK's most prestigious sustainable business awards

There is just two weeks left for finalists at this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards to reserve their place for the glittering awards ceremony on the evening of September 22nd.

The UK's most prestigious sustainable business awards will return in-person this autumn as part of the Net Zero Festival, providing a high profile celebration of many of country's leading green organisations as well as a unique networking opportunity.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony - which will adhere to the latest coronavirus protocols for events - will bring together leading figures from across the green economy to showcase some of the most inspiring projects, invididuals, and innovators working in the space today.

All finalists can now book their seats or tables at the awards through the event website.

"This year's list of finalists was more impressive than ever, taking in some of the world's top blue chips, cutting edge clean tech developers, and inspirational leaders," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "We're delighted to be able to bring this hugely important community together ahead of such a vital autumn for the green economy and would urge all the shortlisted organisations to reserve their place as soon as possible."

