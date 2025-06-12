Latest BusinessGreen Webinar to explore how to build a business case for high integrity carbon credits

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Webinar hosted in association with Patch to discuss how companies can develop an effective and credible carbon credit strategy

BusinessGreen will next week stage its latest webinar, exploring how to build a business case for the use of high integrity carbon credits in support of climate targets.

Hosted in association with carbon credit platform Patch, the free to attend interactive webinar will take place at 11:30am on Wednesday 18th June.

The hour-long discussion will explore how more robust carbon credit standards and the expansion of carbon pricing schemes, such as the UN-backed CORSIA regime, are driving demand across the Voluntary Carbon Market.

The trend means pressure is growing on businesses to build and execute high integrity carbon strategies that support larger business goals, while demonstrating business value that allows them to continue year after year.

Shane Fagan, climate strategist at Patch, and Tom Spencer, environmental management specialist at Swiss Re, will offer their advice on how to set a carbon credit strategy that supports both real and additional climate impact and positive business impact.

They will also explore best practices for procuring high integrity carbon portfolios and provide real-world examples of carbon programs that are delivering business results.

The session - which will also be available on demand after the event - will close with an interactive question and answer session with the audience.

"Growing numbers of businesses are either already using carbon credits to count towards their climate targets or are considering doing so," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, who will chair the webinar. "But in order to maximise the business benefits from such investments companies need a clear business case and long-term strategy for ensuring they are sourcing high integrity credits.

"Our latest webinar promises to provide invaluable insights into how to develop such a strategy."

You can sign up for the webinar here.

