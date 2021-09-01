Net Zero Strategy: Energy Systems Catapult calls for market incentives to be aligned with net zero agenda

As part of its preparations for the vital COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the government must set out how it plans to harness the power of markets to deliver the next phase of decarbonisation of the UK economy and address incentives that currently push consumers towards high carbon choices, experts have warned.

In a new report published this morning, the Energy Systems Catapult has outlined a series of market and policy reforms that it claims could help the UK meet its climate goals, including the expansion of the new post-Brexit emissions trading scheme to cover heating and road transport emissions and the launch of a publicly-funded, centralised greenhouse gas removals system that could catalyse the development of a thriving carbon removals marketplace by 2050.

The net zero innovation and technology centre has also called for the creation of a new carbon monitoring, reporting, verification, and accounting regulator that would work with industries where emissions are hard to measure, such as agriculture.

Dr Danial Sturge, Energy Systems Catapult's carbon policy practice manager, said policies that drive net zero-focused investment and innovation should be at the heart of the forthcoming Net Zero Strategy, a policy document expected before the COP26 climate talks in November. "Stable and enduring policies that cover all key emitting economic sectors and reward investment and innovation in reducing emissions will be needed," he said. "Aligning market incentives across the economy should be a central part of the UK's net zero strategy."

The UK's current decarbonisation policies are "uneven and too weak" to drive transformative change in many high-emitting sectors, Energy Systems Catapult warned, arguing that many markets continue to favour high, rather than low or zero carbon, choices. The problem is particularly acute in the home heating market, where the prohibitive costs of low carbon heating systems and higher levies on electricity use encourages most consumers to stick with the "high carbon status quo" of fossil fuel boilers, it said.

Elsewhere in its report, the Energy Systems Catapult called on the government to set a dedicated target to deliver a net zero electricity grid by 2035, and to commit to adopting long-term carbon performance standards in the buildings sector by the same year. Ministers should also commit to expanding the UK's new post-Brexit land management scheme for farmers to reward the adoption of climate-friendly farming practices and land use changes, while simultaneously establishing long-term incentives for "deep industrial decarbonisation" that ensure any negative emissions schemes can remain competitive, it said.

Sturge said any policy and market reforms enacted in the UK would be closely watched by other nations as the country gears up to host the crucial talks in Glasgow.

"The COP presidency provides us with a unique position, an opportunity, to move the debate forward and to accelerate global progress," he said. "By ramping up our own ambition and implementing approaches such as those discussed in this briefing, the UK can continue to lead by example and provide the framework for UK businesses and innovators to thrive in a global market."

In response to the report, a government spokesperson said: "We've already published decarbonisation plans for energy, industry, transport, oil and gas and the recent hydrogen strategy. A further strategy covering buildings will be published as well as a comprehensive Net Zero Strategy soon. We have also established the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, to support businesses to decarbonise at the least cost, and are committed to explore expanding this to other sectors and will set out further details ahead of COP26."

Scaling the nascent carbon capture and storage and hydrogen market is a major plank of the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution unveiled last autumn, and various pioneering industrial decarbonisation projects are currently vying for government funding to get off the ground. Meanwhile, Ministers are expected to set out plans for decarbonising the UK's carbon intensive building stock over the coming weeks in the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, which is due to be followed by the government's overarching net zero strategy.