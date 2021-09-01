Activists gathered outside city halls around the world yesterday to call on governments and local leaders to adopt a Plant Based Treaty that would aim to halt the impact of animal agriculture on the climate and catalyse a shift towards more sustainable, climate-friendly plant based diets.

The Plant Based Treaty campaign has officially launched with a view to securing a global agreement based on three principles, "Relinquish, Redirect, and Restore", that aim to halt the degradation of ecosystems caused by animal agriculture, encourage a move towards plant based diets, and restore key ecosystems, respectively.The campaign launched with events in nearly 100 cities and towns around the world, including Manchester and Bristol in the UK, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Rome, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Toronto, Seoul, Mumbai, and Ankara.

"The sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) agreement makes it clear that it is more critical than ever to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and identifies plant based diets as a key method of achieving this," said Anita Krajnc, global campaign coordinator for the Plant Based Treaty initiative.

"With our global temperature set to rise by 3C unless we take urgent action, it is now imperative that we drive awareness of how our food systems - and animal agriculture in particular - are contributing towards the climate crisis."In the IPPC's latest report on climate change, released last this month, scientists warned that methane, a gas largely emitted by livestock agriculture, is playing a larger role than ever in global warming and as such cutting methane emissions is one of the biggest opportunities for limiting warming over the next 20 years.

The initiative therefore aims to encourage 10,000 organisations, 10,000 business, and 50 cities to endorse the propose treaty by 2023, ahead of the next global stocktake of progress against the goals of the Paris Agreement, when it is hoped calls for an international accord to encourage plant-based diets could be endorsed by governments.

So far 198 organisations and 64 businesses have backed the calls for a new Treaty, in addition to individual endorsements from politicians and high-profile figures worldwide.

Musician and international animal rights activist, Moby, welcomed the launch of the new campaign. "As the production of meat and dairy is a leading cause of the climate emergency, it's clear that we cannot solve the climate crisis without going plant based," he said. "Change is imperative, and I endorse the Plant Based Treaty, for the animals, the planet and human health."

The news comes in the same week that four Berlin Universities announced a switch to majority plant based menus. Thirty-four canteens across four universities in the German city will offer only one meat option four days of the week from October as part of a new menu that is 68 per cent vegan and 28 per cent vegetarian.