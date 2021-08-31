Hopes the UK could establish itself as the 'Silicon Valley of energy' received a major boost today, as Ofgem announced the launch of a major new £450m fund designed to support the development of innovative new energy network technologies.

The regulator said the new Strategic Innovation Fund, which is being run in partnership with the government-backed Innovate UK agency, had formally opened for applications today, as part of its latest RII02 price control regime.

An initial £450m will be available over the next five years, with Ofgem reserving the option to increase the fund if innovators bring forward particularly strong plans.

The watchdog said the fund will help "drive big ideas that accelerate the transition to an emissions-free energy system and at the same time help to position the UK as a world leader in energy innovation".

Applicants to the fund will be asked to explain how they are addressing four strategic challenges faced by energy networks as they work to decarbonise: whole system integration; data and digitalisation; heat; and transport.

Ofgem said successful projects could include initiatives to support the accelerated roll out of heat pumps and electric vehicles, enhance energy storage capacity across the grid, and expand the use of flexible grid services.

"The UK is leading the world in decarbonising our energy system, with our innovators playing a vital role in going further while ensuring consumers receive clean and affordable energy," said Energy Minister Lord Callanan. "The Strategic Innovation Fund will ensure the best projects and most talented minds have the grants available to reduce carbon emissions and enable bill payers to see the benefits of building back greener."

His comments were echoed by Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, who said the new funding would play a critical role in supporting the UK's economy-wide transition to net zero emissions.

"What we need more than ever to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach net zero is innovation," he said. "The Strategic Innovation Fund means cutting-edge ideas and new technologies become a reality, helping us find greener ways to travel, and to heat and power Britain at low cost. Britain's energy infrastructure will play a pivotal role in cutting net zero greenhouse gas emissions, and this fund will help make sure our energy system is ready to deliver that."

Advocates of smart and flexible grids have long argued that the energy sector will need to embrace digitalisation and a raft of innovative new technologies in order to maintain grid reliability and curb costs as the grid becomes increasingly reliant on renewables. As such, investment is flowing into a raft of innovative clean tech companies that promise to help optimise low carbon energy system. But experts have repeatedly warned that increased funding and regulatory reform is required to ensure the grid is ready for the widespread deployment of renewables, heat pumps, and electric vehicles.

UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith said the new funding from Ofgem and the wider shift towards clean grid technologies presented a huge opportunity for British businesses. "UK businesses have proved time and time again that our country is home to world-leading entrepreneurial talent, innovators and disruptors," he said. "As we approach the COP26 Climate Change summit in Glasgow the Strategic Innovation Fund is an example of how business can provide the solutions that will make our energy cleaner and tackle climate change."

Writing on Twitter in response to the news, Guy Newey at the Energy Systems Catapult welcomed the new funding, but stressed the success of the programme would rest on its ability to encourage different operators from across the energy industry to work together to tackle the big technical challenges the sector faces. "Network innovation money on [this] scale has been around for many years," he said. "What is different, and this is significant, is that it is going to be much more focused in big challenges related to the whole energy system, not it's quite narrow remit before."

The news was also welcomed by Dan Clarke, head of innovation at the Energy Networks Association, who said:"Energy networks are unlocking net zero, helping customers connect low carbon technologies and solutions and preparing for the switch from natural gas to a hydrogen future. We have the most flexible and innovative energy networks in the world and Ofgem's £450m Strategic Innovation Fund will help keep Britain at forefront of the global race to net zero."

