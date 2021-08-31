The UN-backed Race to Zero campaign has today officially kicked off a UK tour that aims to offer thousands of businesses advice on how to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

The campaign, which has seen thousands of businesses around the world announce ambitious new net zero emissions strategies, has teamed up with the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and environmental consultancy Planet Mark to provide a series of carbon-cutting workshops as part of a 30 stop electric bus tour.

The first workshop is set to be hosted in Cambridge today, ahead of a series of stops that will culminate in the electric coach arriving in Glasgow for the COP26 Summit in November.

At each bus tour location Planet Mark's team will demonstrate how businesses can set their own credible carbon reduction targets and implement plans to achieve them in line with the Race to Zero's membership criteria.

The initiative was welcomed by the government's net zero champion, Andrew Griffith, who said the COP26 Climate Summit was "the tip of a pyramid of activity that involves us all".

"World leaders getting together and finding agreement is crucial but equally important are the small changes made by each of us," he said. "What I find businesses need more than anything is practical advice. They want to change and many are already doing so. They also recognise there are big opportunities for themselves and for the UK in moving to a low carbon economy.

"That's why the Zero Carbon electric bus tour is a great initiative, travelling the UK in the run up to COP26 to engage with British companies and give them the tips and tools to go Net Zero."

Steve Malkin, founder and CEO of Planet Mark, said the tour would "provide thousands of British firms with the practical tools and resources they need to tackle the climate emergency".

"We want to help the entire nation move to net zero," he added.

Over 3,000 businesses have now signed up to the Race to Zero campaign, alongside over 700 cities, nearly 180 investors, and over 600 higher education institutions. Each organisation joining the group has to commit to halving global emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible, and by 2050 at the very latest.

Jonathan Geldart, director general at the Institute of Directors, said businesses recognised climate change represented "one of the most significant challenges facing organisations today", but they urgently required guidance on how best to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

"Business leaders up and down the country recognise the critical importance of tackling climate change and its effect on the environment," he said. "The Institute of Directors is supporting and encouraging directors to join the Race to Zero. Access to training, advice, and incentives will be vital to support businesses as they develop a broader understanding of decarbonisation strategies, and Planet Mark's effort plays a crucial part in this."