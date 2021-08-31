'Collaboration will be key': Mars targets 'water balance' at five major manufacturing sites

Mars has pledged to match every litre of water it uses at five of its most water-stressed manufacturing sites worldwide with the same amount of treated and reused wastewater, as it announced a target to achieve so-called 'water balance' at these facilities by 2025.

The global food and confectionary giant said it had selected five high priority areas for action in Mexico, encompassing its facilities in Guadalajara, Montemorelos, Queretaro, Santa Catarina, and Toluca, where it said urgent measures were needed to address water shortages.

At these site - which are responsible for creating products for household brands such as Pedigree, Whiskas, Snickers, and M&Ms - the firm said it planned to introduce advanced water-stewardship programmes to improve water efficiency.

The company also aims ensure treated wastewater is discharged in a way that reduces stress in watersheds, and to work collaboratively with local groups to balance remaining residual water use through projects that address water stress in each of the site's catchment areas, Mars said.

Such efforts build on Mars' target to eliminate unsustainable water use in its full value chain, beginning with a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.

Mars CEO Grant Reid said there was a need for urgent action to tackle water-related risks worldwide, with over two million people currently living in water-stressed countries, and some experts predicting that under current trends water stress could affect over half of the world's population by 2050.

"Across the world, water availability is at a crisis point, and it's being exacerbated by the effects of climate change," he explained. "It's clear we all have a critical part to play in mitigating our impact on water supplies, and to protect the health of global communities. At Mars, this includes working to eliminate unsustainable water use across our entire value chain and taking action to ensure we mitigate the impact of our operations on high water-stressed regions. Collaboration will be key and we'll work with partners and local communities to deliver meaningful impact."

Mars said it was also working on plans to expand the water risk programmes beyond Mexico to cover an additional six of its manufacturing sites in Asia and Africa "in the near future".

The announcement last week came as the firm revealed it has joined UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate's Water Resilience Coalition (WRC) alongside 30 other global businesses, in a bid to help accelerate efforts to tackle the global water crisis.

The coalition aims to increase investments in solutions to the interlinked water and climate crises and encourage collective action to build water resilience in high water-stressed regions.

Jason Morrison, president of the Pacific Institute and head of the CEO Water Mandate, welcomed Mars' inclusion in the coalition.

"Mars' commitment to reducing unsustainable water use and helping secure a sustainable supply of water for communities, farmers, business and nature illustrates how companies can integrate water into their core strategy," he said. "By joining the Water Resilience Coalition, Mars recognises the business community's opportunity to drive water resilience strategies in the face of climate change by sharing best practices, accelerating results and scaling impact through collective action around the world."