Government urged to draw up 'climate-smart' strategy for UK fishing industry

Leading conservation groups are urging the government to adopt a "climate-smart" strategy for UK fisheries, following a report today which highlights the scale of the industry's greenhouse gas emissions.

Spearheaded by WWF UK, the Marine Conservation Society and RSPB, the report claims UK fisheries emit an estimated 914.4 kilotons of CO2 per year period, roughly equivalent to the annual energy use of over 110,000 homes.

The industry's ageing fishing fleet is most to blame for its climate impact, according to the report, as over half of vessels in the sector are more than 30 years old, and the majority are powered by fossil fuels.

Moreover, fisheries can also damage the ocean's capacity to act as a carbon sink, due to the use of bottom towed gear that can damage carbon-rich habitats such as seagrass meadows and muddy sediments, according to the report.

It also warns that fishing beyond sustainable levels removes too much biomass from the ocean, further undermining its potential as a carbon sink. The first post-Brexit UK fish stock audit published at the start of 2021 showed that only three of the UK's top ten fish populations are fished at or below maximum sustainable yield, the report states.

Yet despite these impacts, the conservation groups argue fisheries are too often overlooked by governments in strategiesto address the interlinked climate and nature crises.

Instead, Westminster and UK devolved governments should therefore act to adopt "climate-smart" fisheries stategies, which would in turn help support the country's net zero emissoins goals while also helping to position the domestic fishing sector as a world leader in sustainability.

They are calling on the government to tighten the 2020 Fisheries Act by implementing measures that cover the reduction of carbon emissions generated directly from the UK fishing fleet, the enhancement of marine biodiversity, and the potential for UK seas to function as carbon sinks.

"As an independent coastal state, the UK has the chance to set a gold standard in fisheries management by delivering on the world-leading climate commitments set out in the UK Fisheries Act 2020 - ministers must make good on that promise," said Helen McLachlan, fisheries programme lead at WWF. "Adopting a climate-smart strategy is the way to do this, futureproofing the sector while showcasing the UK's commitment to slashing its global environmental footprint ahead of COP26. We won't forget the UK governments' climate promises and, together with our supporters, we will hold governments to account for delivering on them."

The report comes in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union at the start of the year, which saw the government promise to 'take back control' of its waters and fishing rights.

A report in January warned that six in 10 of the UK's most popular fish species are being overfished around the British Isles, with populations of cod, herring, crabs, scallops and whiting already in a critical state in much of the North Sea and English Channel.

Hopes have therefore been high among conservation groups that the government would look to use its newly-enhanced sovereignty to implement stricter environmental and climate measures to guard against over fishing and pollution in the sector.

In response to the conservation groups' report today, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the UK had "long championed sustainable fishing and marine protection", highlighting the 'climate change objective' in last year's Fisheries Act.

"This sets a gold standard for fisheries management by working with the industry to reduce its contribution to climate change and adapt to its impacts," the Department said in a statement.