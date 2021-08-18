'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

Major players from across housing, finance, construction, and energy have today issued a joint call for the government to launch a national retrofit strategy, warning that policy foundations are urgently needed to help the private sector to drive a "green housing revolution" across the UK's 29 million properties.

Spearheaded by leading UK mortgage provider Nationwide Building Society, the companies argue a centralised strategy is needed to help overcome barriers preventing homeowners from taking steps to reduce the climate and environmental impacts of their properties.

Despite the urgent need to decarbonise the UK's housing stock in order to hit climate goals, there exists a lack of public awareness of the climate impact of homes, while the steep costs of green home improvements such as electric heat pumps, and a shortage of skilled tradespeople to carry out green upgrades, are also stifling progress, the firms warn.

Claire Tracey, chief strategy and sustainability officer at Nationwide Building Society, said the appeal had been designed to unite the myriad industries with a major stake and role to play in decarbonising the UK's carbon-intensive and energy efficient housing stock.

"At the moment we have a whole series of vertical industries, many of which are broken, and there isn't another kind of seamless, easy, end-to-end route through for consumers," she told BusinessGreen. "And that is why we are convening energy companies, retailers, installers, installation manufacturers, so we can all sit together and go: What needs to happen across this whole supply chain? Because at the moment, it just doesn't work."

As such, the coalition - which also includes British Gas, E.ON, Midas Group Ltd, Legal & General Modular Homes and the Federation of Master Builders - is calling on government to launch a national skills strategy they argue would help boost the number of skilled tradespeople able to deliver critical green home retrofitting services, and to offer up a set of grants and incentives aimed at bringing down the costs of green upgrades for consumers.

The government should also look to implement the Future Homes Standard - which includes stipulations to ensure no new homes are built with fossil fuel heating - sooner than its current 2025 date in order to accelerate the market for green home technologies and construction processes, as well as improve regulation of green retrofitting services and enhance the current EPC energy efficiency rating system for homes in order to better reflect decarbonisation progress, the companies said.

The calls come in the wake of the doomed Green Homes Grant scheme, the government's flagship 'green recovery' programme which was unceremoniously ditched after only a few months earlier this year, having suffered numerous teething problems that left the lion's share of the scheme's budget unspent, despite significant signs of interest from the public.

It also comes ahead of the government's long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, which after numerous delays is now earmarked for an autumn release. The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, but hopes are high that the forthcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy could set out a vision for kickstarting a major green retrofit programme - although recent media reports suggests Number 10 and the Treasury are still battling over the costs of specific proposals.

Tracey called for a "clear, long-term, detailed strategy" from government to provide clarity for investors and businesses, in order to help catalyse private sector action on green home improvements. "What level of grants will be available?" Tracey said. "How will it work? Who will be involved? How will the training support it? We need to have that marzipan layer of detailed policy infrastructure underneath the headline and the ambition and the announcement. Once we have that clarity then then the private sector can kind of coalesce around it and come in and fill the gaps and figure out how to make it work."

Other firms and experts backing today's appeal - which also urges the government to run an "inspirational" public information campaign highlighting the importance of making homes more sustainable - include Igloo Regeneration, Rockwool UK, Smart Metering Systems, Switchd, Trustmark, and Professor Tadj Oreszczyn of the UCL Energy Institute.

Despite the critical importance of reducing the climate impacts of the UK's 29 million homes, the cost of green home retrofits - such as the installation of double glazing, insulation and electric heat pumps that can replace gas boilers - remains costly for many households. The government's most recent English Housing Survey results calculated the cost of upgrading rental properties to an energy rating of at least C at more than £7,500. Meanwhile, analysis by the Labour party of data from the Climate Change Committee has pinned the cost of insulating homes and installing low carbon heating systems to make them net zero-compliant - such as heat pumps or hydrogen-ready boilers - at more than £20,000 per household.

Pressure has therefore been growing for the government to set out how it intends to incentivise and support citizens across the UK to decarbonise their homes.

Nationwide has pledged to become a net zero business by 2050, backed interim science-based climate targets for 2030, but such goals - and the UK's as a whole - stand little chance of being met unless more drastic action is taken to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to heat and power their homes more efficiently, explained the building society's head of strategic projects and insights, Marcus Goffin.

"We have about 1.5 million properties that we lend to one way shape or form, so we very much care about the environmental credentials of the housing market," he said. "Depending on which the statistic you look up, housing represents 15 to 20 per cent of the CO2 emissions within the UK. So, as we take a step towards net zero, the greening of homes is really important."

The department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a comment at the time of going to press.