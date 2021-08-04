Salamander Scottish floating wind project eyes green hydrogen potential

One of Scotland's largest upcoming floating wind turbine projects is being eyed up as a potential opportunity to simultaneously provide the UK with both renewable electricity and green hydrogen, according to its developers.

The 200MW Salamander floating wind project, which is being developed by marine energy specialist Simply Blue Energy in partnership with offshore engineering firm Subsea 7, has signed a memorandum of understanding with hydrogen specialist ERM for the potential use of its 'Dolphyn' hydrogen technology, the firms announced this morning.

ERM's Dolphyn technology combines electrolysis, desalination, and hydrogen production, and is designed to operate on a floating wind platform, whereby hydrogen produced on the platform is then transported to shore via a pipeline, according to the firm. ERM describes the system as a "an economic and scalable solution, which produces green hydrogen with no carbon emissions at the point of use".

The Salamander joint venture is also working closely with local gas distribution firm Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) with a view to potentially integrating green hydrogen production system into a wider distribution system, either as part of a future 100 per cent hydrogen network or as a blend with existing gas infrastructure.

Green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity is widely seen as a solution for decarbonising a host of processes and industries, from transport and energy storage to home heating. The government's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution sets out an ambition for 1GW of floating wind power and 5GW of green hydrogen production by 2030, and reports this week have suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to ramp up the floating wind goal yet further.

The Salamander project has been investigating different routes to market since its inception and, citing its advantageous location off the Aberdeenshire coast, developers of the project believe producing green hydrogen at the floating wind farm provides a "very interesting" option.

The Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City regions have traditionally been at the heart of the UK's North Sea oil industry but the recently-announced Energy Transition Zone aims to make the area a "hub for cleaner energies", and is expected to directly support 2,500 green jobs.

Adrian de Andres, Salamander project director, said Scotland's ambitions matched that of his team. "When we started the Salamander project, we always envisioned a stepping-stone project and a catalyser for future, bigger commercial opportunities," he said. "Considering the rapidly approaching 2030 deadline for the floating wind and green hydrogen targets, we now think the Salamander project could act not only as a stepping-stone for floating wind but also potentially for green hydrogen production, paving the way for multi-GW green hydrogen developments in the 2030s."

Steve Matthews, major projects director at ERM, said the memorandum of understanding would push the firm closer towards its ambition of delivering multi-GWs of green hydrogen producing wind farms over the next decade. The company is aiming to roll out its technology across Europe and beyond in the coming years.

"We are delighted to enter into this memorandum of understanding with Simply Blue Energy and Subsea 7 for the Salamander project," he said. "Salamander potentially provides an ideal first step for us and, with the valuable support of government and industry, it will help position Scotland and the UK at the forefront of green hydrogen generation."