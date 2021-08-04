Octopus Energy stretches tentacles into Spain with Umeme acquisition

Octopus Energy Group is set to become one of the largest renewables operations and investors in Europe | Credit: Octopus Energy

Rapidly growing energy giant Octopus Energy has snapped up green energy start up Umeme, promising to inject £60m into the Spanish firm in a bid to "disrupt the market and drive customer service excellence in the Spanish energy sector".

Announcing the "multi-million" pound deal today, Octopus Energy said it aimed to sign up one million Spanish energy accounts to 100 per cent renewable power tariffs by 2027.

Having first launched in 2019, Umeme now serves almost 5,000 domestic and business customers across Spain, where renewables accounted for almost half - 44 per cent - of the country's electricity supply last year. Spanish Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) prices, where energy users sign long term offtake contracts with generators, have also fallen more than in any other European country this year, as the share of renewable electricity generation continues to grow as more projects come online.

Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy, said the Umeme team were a "perfect fit" for the UK-based brand. "Our targets for Spain may be high, but I have no doubt that we will see a similar growth trajectory in Spain as we did in our other locations," he said. "Since the beginning of the year, our German customer base doubled and, in the US, we increased customer numbers by a factor of five. There is no reason why we can't deliver the same outstanding results in Spain."

Octopus Energy is the UK's fastest growing private company and has gained 2.4 million domestic customers since launching just over five years ago. The acquisition marks the latest move in Octopus Energy's international expansion strategy, which includes a global target to acquire 100 million accounts in the same time frame.

Today's announcement provides Octopus Energy with a new base in Valencia, which the firm envisages as "launchpad" for further expansion across the Mediterranean region. The business now has retail, generation or tech licensees in 11 countries on four continents, it said.

The deal is the first time Octopus Energy has been able to combine its renewable generation and supply businesses outside of the UK, and will see the firm use its Kraken cloud-based energy technology platform to help attract new customers in the country, it added.

The deal follows news late last month that the firm's asset management arm Octopus Renewables has signed an agreement with independent renewable energy firm RES to manage a portfolio of nine UK onshore wind farms boasting 234.4MW of generation capacity.

Four of the nine wind assets are new sites to the RES portfolio, while the other five will continue to be managed by RES after the successful re-tendering of the projects, the firms said. Takeover of the four new sites - Cour, Beinneun, Grange and Hillhead of Auquhirie - is complete, and work has already started to identify asset enhancements to make the sites "as efficient as possible", said Octopus Renewables.

In addition, Octopus' hydrogen subsidiary also recently signed a new multi-million pound partnership with Luxfer Gas Cylinders, with a view to helping decarbonise heavy goods transportation and aviation.

Octopus Hydrogen said it was joining forces with Luxfer Gas Cylinders - a leading manufacturer of high-pressure composite and aluminum cylinders worldwide - to supply bulk gas transport modules that it said would transport green hydrogen across the UK.

The 40 foot 'Multiple Element Gas Containers' (MEGCs) have been designed by Luxfer to transport 1.1 tonnes of hydrogen from an electrolyser facility - which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen - to wherever it is needed. The companies aim to deploy the hydrogen transport system from mid-2022 in a bid to help address an infrastructure barrier to wide adoption of the technology.