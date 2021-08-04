Water pollution, scarcity, and flooding threats require urgent global attention, report warns

Urgent steps to reduce the risks of water pollution, flooding, and drought are needed right across the world as part of broader measures to increase climate resilience, a major new University of Oxford-led research project has warned.

The report, released yesterday by the University's research programme REACH, offers an overview of research on water and climate-related risks, and highlights both overt and more subtle impacts from droughts and floods, including adverse social impacts on female education and empowerment.

Other findings in the report include worrying links between heavy rainfall and outbreaks of disease, and between reductions in rainfall and a concentration in pollutions that cause cancers.

Women, children, sick, and elderly people at are the highest risk of death in climate-related emergencies such as floods, the research suggests. Moreover, in places with severe water insecurity, women's empowerment is lower, as education is often sacrificed for children's safety or income generation during extreme weather events, it explains.

REACH co-director Dr Katrina Charles, associate professor and senior research fellow at the University of Oxford, said the impacts of water insecurity fell more on some sections of society than others.

"Climate change can impact not just physical health directly, but also areas such as women's empowerment and children's education, especially in certain parts of the world," she explained.

However, Charles argued that "local policies and local investments can make a crucial difference".

"It is vital that governments and others understand the importance of climate resilience measures that reflect particular geographies, and take action now," she explained. "We are making progress, with UK government funding, and brilliant colleagues and supportive governments around the world, but there is so much more to be done."

REACH, which is partly funded by the UK Foreign Office, aims to improve water security for 10 million people affected by poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia by 2024 over its nine-year research programme.

It follows recent warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF that the world is on course to miss its global target - set out in the UN's sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) - to achieve clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Unless the rate of progress on improving water security quadruples, billions of people worldwide will lack access to safe water by the end of the decade, the two bodies warned - a situation they describe as "alarming".

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan - who is also the UK's international champion on adaptation and resilience for the COP26 presidency - said the report underscored the urgent need to increase the climate resilience of water systems "in order to safeguard development gains, advance gender equality, and protect vulnerable communities from climate impacts".

"The UK's COP26 Presidency is driving global action and cross-sector collaboration to build local, national and global resilience to climate impacts," she added. "We welcome this report's findings and through the Adaptation Action Coalition, with international partners, we will continue to use research, evidence and expertise to achieve a climate resilient world by 2030."

The findings come in the wake of a recent pre-COP26 meeting last month, at which South Africa's environment minister Barbara Creecy called on countries to increase the climate resilience of the global population by 50 per cent in the next 10 years. According to Climate Home News, Creecy called for a renewed emphasis at the global Climate Summit in Glasgow on enhancing food and water security and improving vulnerable communities' ability to adapt to flooding and droughts.