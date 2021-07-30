The Frying Scotsman? UK hybrid cars to reach EU market via vegetable oil-powered train

Hybrid cars manufactured by Toyota in the Midlands are to be transported to market in Europe on a novel train fuelled by used vegetable oil, in a "pioneering" initiative announced yesterday.

Dubbed a first for the UK, rail haulage company DB Cargo is planning to deliver hundreds of the British-made hybrid cars every week manufactured at Toyota's Burnaston plant in Derbyshire to France and Czechia, in a new train it has named "I'm a Climate Hero".

The train is to be fuelled by hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), which DB Cargo - the largest rail freight operator in the UK - claims can cut carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent compared to typical diesel fuel.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP unveiled the locomotive at DB Cargo's depot in Toton, Nottinghamshire, yesterday, He said the novel new train highlighted the important role that rail freight can in delivering a net zero transport system in the UK by 2050, as outlined in the government's recent Transport Decarbonisation Plan.

"We are boosting British business while cutting carbon," he said. "This is what building back greener is all about. Trains are one of the most eco-friendly ways to transport goods and, through ingenuity and innovation, DB Cargo are leading the way in making it even greener."

DB Cargo has been trialling and expanding its use of HVO as a way to reduce carbon emissions across its fleet in the short term, ahead of newer clean rail technologies coming to market in future, according to the firm's CEO Andrea Rossi.

"We are very excited at the prospect of working with Toyota to trial the use of HVO on its services to and from Europe," he said. "HVO is one of the world's purest and greenest fuels and has an important role to play in helping DB Cargo UK and its rail customers decarbonise their operations."

Leon van der Merwe, vice president supply chain, Toyota Motor Europe, also welcomed the new initiative, which he said formed part of the car company's "continuous progress towards carbon neutrality".

"By utilising this new rail freight multi modal opportunity, we are helping to ensure our low emission hybrid electric vehicles built at our British Burnaston plant can be transported to our customers in an increasingly sustainable way," he said.