Government boosts travel funding by £81m as it touts plans for cyclist-friendly Highway Code

The government has topped up its active travel funding by £81m to build hundreds of miles of cycle lanes, strengthen protections for cyclists and pedestrians in the Highway Code, and roll out schemes that encourage walking, it announced this morning.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it had increased its cycling and walking budget to £338m today as part of its commitment to "build back greener" from the pandemic.

The funding package marks a 30 per cent increase on the original £257m allocated for active travel in the 2021-2022 financial year, which the government had set out in the Spending Review in November 2020.

The original funding package had attracted criticism from active travel groups, which noted the budget was 15 per cent smaller than the £300m allocated to cycling and walking during the previous financial year.

"This £338m package marks the start of what promises to be a great summer of cycling and walking, enabling more people to make those sustainable travel choices that make our air cleaner and cities greener," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

A portion of the funding will go towards developing a new version of the Highway Code designed to improve road safety for cyclists and pedestrians, which the government said it planned to publish in the autumn.

The new code will aim to ensure cyclists are given priority when travelling straight ahead at junctions, and establish a "hierarchy of road users" which puts more onus for road safety on road users who can do the greatest harm, the government said. It will also offer guidance on safe distances and speeds for passing cyclists.

In the foreward to the new cycling and walking plan, the Prime Minister said he expected opposition to low traffic neighbourhoods to wane over time and argued it would be impossible to fit more cars and vans on Britain's roads.

"I support councils, of all parties, which are trying to promote cycling and bus use," he wrote. "And if you are going to oppose these schemes, you must tell us what your alternative is, because trying to squeeze more cars and vans on the same roads...is not going to work.

"As the benefits of schemes increase over time, what opposition there is falls further."

The government's new provisions for active travel follow a record increase in cycling on British roads last year, with government figures estimating the number of miles cycled across the country rocketed by 45.7 per cent, driven in large part by successive Covid-19 lockdowns and public health advice to avoid public transport.

Shapps said that active travel promised to unlock myriad benefits for the environment, public health, and urban transportation systems.

"Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment," he said. "As we build back greener from the pandemic, we're determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone."

Other key measures announced today include plans to promote electric bikes through a national e-cycle support programme and dedicated funding for local authorities. Ministers have also committed to publish a new ‘road safety strategic framework', train hundreds of new ‘bikeability' instructors, and explore how historic railway structures could be converted into cycle routes.

Xavier Brice, chief executive of sustainable transport group Sustrans welcomed the latest active travel announcements today, which he said would help encourage more people to travel by bike or on foot.

"This funding will bring major improvements to the National Cycle Network in England by linking communities together and enhancing valued and well-used cycling and walking routes," he said. "Most importantly of all, this vital boost will further enable those who want to cycle or walk to do so."