Government eyes low carbon fuels mandate for UK aviation sector

Jet fuel suppliers to the UK could face requirements to provide minimum levels of lower carbon bio-based fuels to airlines from 2025, under proposals unveiled by the government to ramp up demand in the nascent sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) market.

Plans for an SAF mandate were launched for consultation on Friday, as the government revealed eight companies have been shortlisted for a share of £15m state funding to support the development of "first of a kind" SAF production plants to turn waste into lower carbon jet fuel.

Under the proposals, jet fuel suppliers could potentially face an obligation to provide a minimum of 10 per cent SAF by 2030 rising to 75 per cent by 2050, alongside greenhouse gas emissions intensity targets for the fuels, which the government views as key to decarbonising aviation.

Such a mandate, it estimates, could help save up to 23 megatons of CO2 per year in 2050 - which it said roughly equated to half a million return flights to Tenerife.

The government's preferred option is to implement the SAF mandate based on minimum emissions savings benchmarks, rather than on a minimum volume target for SAF, by introducing a 'cap and trade' credit scheme with a CO2 threshold that decreases over time, the consultation document states.

"This mechanism should encourage supply of SAF with the lowest possible greenhouse gas emissions, which we believe a fuel volume-based scheme would not necessarily do," it states. "It is proposed that the SAF mandate will entail a tradable credit scheme which will allow obligated parties to meet the obligation in a flexible and cost-effective way, with measures in place to ensure this happens."

Aviation is currently responsible for around 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and decarbonising flight is widely seen as a major technological challenge, with electric and hydrogen technology not yet capable of carrying large passenger planes over long distances.

But in the short term, jet fuels made from bio-based sources and waste materials are increasingly seen as a means of reducing emissions from flight, with estimates suggesting SAF can offer emissions savings of up to 70 per cent compared to the use of conventional fossil-based jet fuel.

To that end, the Department for Transport has also unveiled its shortlist of eight companies for its £15m 'Green Fuels, Green Skies' funding competition, including projects to convert materials such as household waste, alcohol, sewage and CO2 from the atmosphere into jet fuel at commercial scales.

The government is aiming to help grow the nascent domestic industry for SAF in the UK, estimating that production could deliver an annual economic boost of between £700m and £1.66bn each year. The £15m funding announced on Friday is expected to help create over 1,000 local jobs at SAF plants in the likes of Cheshire, Lincolnshire, Tees Valley and South Wales, among other locations.

"Aviation will be central to our future growth and plans to build back greener from the pandemic, which is why we have invested over £20m in the past year to decarbonise the sector in line with our world-leading net zero targets," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "With 100 days to go until COP26, we're ramping up our efforts even further to help companies break ground on trailblazing waste to jet fuel plants and put the UK at the forefront of international SAF production."

The announcement follows the government's long-awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan earlier this month, which set out ambitions for the UK aviation sector to achieve net zero domestic flights within the UK by 2040, followed by net zero international flights by 2050. Alongside the Plan, a 'Jet Zero' consultation was also launched setting out the government's strategy to decarbonise aviation.

The government said it planned to publish the outcome of both the SAF and Jet Zero consultations at the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow in November, which kicks off in just 100 days' time.

