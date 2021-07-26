ADVERTISEMENT

Construction industry plots path to 'zero avoidable waste'

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 26 July 2021 • 2 min read
The construction industry produces around two-thirds of UK waste | Credit: iStock
Image:

The construction industry produces around two-thirds of UK waste | Credit: iStock

Reuse and recycling of construction materials, more sustainable building design, and promotion of refurbishment over building demolition all favoured in new industry strategy

The construction industry is seeking to brush off its reputation as England's biggest producer of waste by promoting refurbishment over demolition, cutting the amount of soil that ends up in landfill, and designing buildings with 'end of life' in mind.

These are some of the recommendations set out in a new 'Routemap to Zero Avoidable Waste in Construction' strategy published last week by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), a joint initiative between industry and the government aimed at boosting the sector's sustainability credentials.

The Routemap's broad aim is to "increase efficiency, save carbon, save cost" across the construction sector, and includes a raft of guidance for greener practices prepared in collaboration with the Green Construction Board (GCB), Defra and BEIS. 

It sets a pathway to zero waste to landfill by preventing waste in the first place and promoting reuse and recycling wherever possible, and estimates 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 could be saved each year from reusing construction materials that are currently wasted.

The construction sector currently produces approximately two-thirds of the UK's total waste volumes, producing 120 million tonnes of waste in 2016, largely from construction and demolition of buildings.

The Routemap unveiled last week therefore focuses on methods for construction firms to generate lower tonnages of material waste from the outside of a new development, and also across the lifecycle of a building.

It sets out an ambition for reuse in particular to play a central role in demolition in the 2030s, with audits used to identify material that can be used in the next generation of building work. Wider targets for a more modular approach to construction could also be implemented in order to boost efficiencies in the industry, it adds.

However, delivering significant reductions in waste will demand change to established ways of working, the CLC warned. The Routemap notes that waste levels in construction have shown little reduction across all sectors for nearly a decade, despite the benefits to busineses of greater efficiencies, reduced operating costs and a lower CO2 footprint.

CLC co-chair Andy Mitchell - who is CEO of London's Tideway project, said the Routemap "sets a way forward for the industry to reduce the significant amount of waste it creates, and reduce its impact on the environment".

"It will encourage many in the industry to take a fresh approach to what might be seen as a familiar topic, but it's one which we need to see some real changes in," he said. "The CLC supports GCB to help improve our overall resource efficiency, and through the Performance Framework we will be able to demonstrate industry progress on this important topic."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat deliver latest boost to plant-based food market

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
03

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

21 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Waste

More private rental properties have no double glazing than any other tenure, according the NRLA | Credit: iStock
Buildings

Landlords demand financial support package to deliver green home upgrades

National Residential Landlords Association claims private rental sector is most fuel poor segment of housing market, yet lacks financial support from government

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 July 2021 • 5 min read
Gold medal-winner Hannah Mills holds flyer | Credit: Big Plastic Pledge
Waste

Team GB join Olympian battle against plastic waste

Environment Agency is encouraging Britain's Olympic athletes to sign up to the 'Big Plastic Pledge' via a flyer in their official Tokyo 2020 kit bags

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
Flytipping and illegal dumping in on the rise in the UK
Waste

Surging waste crime costing UK economy £1bn, businesses warn

Environmental Services Association research suggest waste-related crime has surged over 50 per cent in three years, potentially costing taxpayers £1bn

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read