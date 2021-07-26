Construction industry plots path to 'zero avoidable waste'

The construction industry is seeking to brush off its reputation as England's biggest producer of waste by promoting refurbishment over demolition, cutting the amount of soil that ends up in landfill, and designing buildings with 'end of life' in mind.

These are some of the recommendations set out in a new 'Routemap to Zero Avoidable Waste in Construction' strategy published last week by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), a joint initiative between industry and the government aimed at boosting the sector's sustainability credentials.

The Routemap's broad aim is to "increase efficiency, save carbon, save cost" across the construction sector, and includes a raft of guidance for greener practices prepared in collaboration with the Green Construction Board (GCB), Defra and BEIS.

It sets a pathway to zero waste to landfill by preventing waste in the first place and promoting reuse and recycling wherever possible, and estimates 3.3 million tonnes of CO2 could be saved each year from reusing construction materials that are currently wasted.

The construction sector currently produces approximately two-thirds of the UK's total waste volumes, producing 120 million tonnes of waste in 2016, largely from construction and demolition of buildings.

The Routemap unveiled last week therefore focuses on methods for construction firms to generate lower tonnages of material waste from the outside of a new development, and also across the lifecycle of a building.

It sets out an ambition for reuse in particular to play a central role in demolition in the 2030s, with audits used to identify material that can be used in the next generation of building work. Wider targets for a more modular approach to construction could also be implemented in order to boost efficiencies in the industry, it adds.

However, delivering significant reductions in waste will demand change to established ways of working, the CLC warned. The Routemap notes that waste levels in construction have shown little reduction across all sectors for nearly a decade, despite the benefits to busineses of greater efficiencies, reduced operating costs and a lower CO2 footprint.

CLC co-chair Andy Mitchell - who is CEO of London's Tideway project, said the Routemap "sets a way forward for the industry to reduce the significant amount of waste it creates, and reduce its impact on the environment".

"It will encourage many in the industry to take a fresh approach to what might be seen as a familiar topic, but it's one which we need to see some real changes in," he said. "The CLC supports GCB to help improve our overall resource efficiency, and through the Performance Framework we will be able to demonstrate industry progress on this important topic."