UN publishes first draft of Paris Agreement-style global treaty for tackling biodiversity loss

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity has published the first draft of a global agreement for tackling biodiversity loss, setting out a string of ambitious new targets for 2030 and 2050 to be negotiated by world leaders at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Kunming, China.

Among the 2030 targets in the draft framework published yesterday are goals for 30 per cent of land and sea to be protected, for pollution from all sources to be reduced to levels that are not harmful to biodiversity, for pesticide use to be slashed by two thirds, for nutrient run off to be halved, and for plastic pollution eliminated.

The wide-ranging draft also states that all businesses should report on their dependencies and impacts on biodiversity and reduce negative impacts by at least half by the end of this decade.

In addition, the agreement states that leaders must ensure that nature is the source of at least 10 GTGO2e per year of emissions reduction by 2030 and it argues that all efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change should be designed to avoid negative impacts on biodiversity.

The final version of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework is expected to become a Paris Agreement-style UN treaty for biodiversity that catalyses policies to combat nature loss at an international, national, and local level. The targets and goals in the draft agreement are set to be updated to reflect feedback from national governments in negotiations before and during the Kunming Summit ahead of a final agreement.

However, the timeline for the finalisation of the framework is unclear. The CO15 Summit, currently scheduled to take place in October, could be delayed for a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in the Guardian this week.



The draft agreement highlights the importance of increasing financial flows that can protect biodiversity. As such it commits leaders to closing the current $700bn a year biodiversity finance gap by 2030, to reducing and redirecting subsidies that harm biodiversity by at least $500bn a year, and ensuring financial resources of all types hit at least $200bn a year by the same year. Meanwhile, nature-focused financial flows from richer countries to developing countries should increase by at least $10bn a year, it notes.

Campaign for Nature applauded many of the provisions set out in the draft treaty, but pointed out the $10bn increase in international finance flows fell far short of levels recommended by conservationists and economists.

"We are encouraged to see the commitment to protect at least 30 percent of the world's lands and oceans," said Brian O'Donnell, director of the campaign for nature. "Safeguarding habitat is the most important action that global and local leaders can take to halt nature's decline. The draft makes important progress in recognizing the central role Indigenous Peoples and local communities must play in conservation decision-making and management. Now it's time for wealthy nations to commit the additional funding necessary to meet the targets laid out in this framework."

The 2030 targets have all been developed to advance progress towards a string of mid-century goals, which include ambitions to improve the integrity of all ecosystems, halt or reverse the global extinction rate, reduce extinction risk by at least 10 per cent, and ensure nature's contributions to people are better valued.

The Kunming Summit comes at a time when there is a growing focus amongst governments, businesses, investors, academics, and the public on the critical role biodiversity plays in supporting the global economy and helping to curb escalating climate impacts.

However, governments around the world have collectively failed to meet voluntary targets to stem the destruction of nature for decades, with not a single one of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets adopted in 2010 having been met.

Professor Robert Watson, who has previously led UN scientific organisations for climate and biodiversity, warned that some of the goals set out in the draft documents would be difficult to achieve and measure.

"Overall, the paper recognises and addresses all of the key issues, as did the 20 Aichi targets," he told The Guardian. "The question is whether governments can set appropriate national targets and regulatory and legislative frameworks to enable the other actors, especially the private sector and financial institutions, to play their part.

"I would have hoped that the paper would have explicitly acknowledged that the issues of biodiversity, climate change and land degradation must be addressed together and the goals, targets and actions of the three conventions should be jointly developed and harmonised."