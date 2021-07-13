Clean laundry: Unilever and Arzeda team up for sustainable enzymes push

Consumer goods giant Unilever has today announced a new three-year partnership with Arzeda, a protein design start-up that aims to use advanced computer technologies to develop new enzymes that could help make cleaning and laundry products more environmentally sustainable.

Enzymes, which are vital to much of the world's biological functions, have long been used in laundry and cleaning products to break down stains and remove grease from surfaces. The partnership will see Unilever apply Arzeda's protein development technology, which aims to enhance the performance of existing enzymes and design new versions, to its cleaning and laundry product.

The partnership follows Unilever's "Clean Future" announcement last year, which committed the company to removing fossil fuels from its cleaning and laundry products. The new enzymes are designed to replace ingredients that have a higher environmental footprint and the company said they could reduce the ingredients needed in cleaning and laundry products by up to 50 per cent. Products set to be impacted through the partnership are Persil, Comfort, Sunlight, Surf, and Seventh Generation.

"This partnership is an exciting step forward as we work to transform our cleaning and laundry business to be superior, sustainable and affordable to all," said Peter ter Kulve, Unilever Home Care president. "We look forward to working with Arzeda in developing a new generation of ultra-performing cleaning and laundry products with an environmental impact a fraction of the size of current products."

Arzeda is working with a number of companies to use its approach to develop biological solutions for a range of applications, including the development of renewable chemicals and even self-healing phone screens.

Echoing Kulve's comments, Alexandre Zanghellini, CEO and founder of Arzeda said: "We are delighted to work with Unilever to support their Clean Future ambition with enzymes that improve the environmental footprint of consumer products. Arzeda's mission is to design and manufacture new proteins that improve health and sustainability, and we see this partnership as a key milestone to make this a reality in home care. Working with Unilever, we hope to create a new era for industrial enzymes that will contribute to a more sustainable world while improving consumer experience."