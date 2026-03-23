BusinessGreen Intelligence speaks to Dick Newell, founder of Action for Swifts, after Scotland introduced new rules requiring swift bricks in new buildings
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching Action for Swifts? Dick Newell: We were a community organisation focused on implementing swift nest boxing projects on people's...
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