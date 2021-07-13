'Power shift': Mayors and council leaders demand new powers to support net zero action

More than 30 local leaders and mayors from across the UK will today sign a communiqué urging the government to grant them additional powers so that regional authorities can deliver on the country's net zero goals.

The 32 leaders from both major cities and rural councils will meet today to sign the statement at the International Net Zero Local Leadership Summit, which will see local leaders and government ministers meet with a number of city and state leaders from around the world.

The statement, which was orchestrated by the UK100 group of councils, calls for the adoption of a new Net Zero Local Powers Bill that would award local authorities additional powers to support decarbonisation projects and require local authorities to report on their emissions.

The signatories said the new powers would facilitate the decarbonisation of transport and buildings, aid in reducing the cost of connecting electrical vehicle charging points to the grid, shape emerging local energy markets, and ensure the UK Infrastructure Bank invest in local Net Zero projects.

The UK government has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, alongside medium term targets to slash emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. The Climate Change Committee has estimated that local authorities can have an impact on one third of the emissions in their area by tailoring policies to their local environments. But critics have long warned that councils lack the funding and authority to deliver many of these projected emissions savings.

Co-convener of today's summit, Andy Street, mayor of West Midlands, said: "Climate change is a global emergency, and we know that every region and city across the world is going to have to play their part in tackling it. That's why I'm really pleased that the West Midlands, in partnership with UK100, has been able to bring local leaders together today to discuss our role in this looming crisis. Here in the UK, the government has set out ambitious targets to achieve net zero by 2050, and we want the West Midlands to play its part in that by meeting our net zero target by 2041."

He added that the West Midlands was already working to reduce emissions with projects ranging "from decarbonised transport and energy system solutions, to state-of-the-art battery technology and zero-carbon building techniques".

"Now, alongside other UK leaders, we're asking ministers to give us the powers and the funding to do more," he said. "We want to work hand-in-glove with Government to accelerate the drive to net zero."

UK100, the network of locally elected leaders who have pledged to switch to clean energy by 2050, is convening the summit alongside Street and is developing a range of policy recommendations to enable the decarbonisation of housing, which is a key priority of today's joint statement.

Similarly, the West Midlands has already submitted proposals to the government setting out plans for a collaborative approach for supporting the decarbonisation of local energy systems, which forms the basis for some of the demands contained in the communiqué.

"We need a power shift from central government to local communities to tackle climate change," said Polly Billington, CEO of UK100. "Local leaders are more trusted, more accountable and in the case of the UK100 - more ambitious in accelerating the path to Net Zero."

Her comments were echoed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who reiterated his long-standing calls for central government to devolve more powers to allow mayors and local authorities to play a more proactive role in driving down emissions. "In London, I already have a bold programme of climate action underway, underpinning my ambition to make our city net zero by 2030," he said. "That includes the extension of the Ultra Low Emission zone, supporting the development of new net zero communities, and accelerating a retrofit revolution in London to better insulate homes and reduce energy usage.

"London has the third highest level of fuel poverty in the country which is why I want to work with Government and London boroughs to ensure funding programmes meet the scale of the challenge. We must treat energy efficiency as an infrastructure priority and rapidly increase investment in retrofitting buildings, which will create jobs, help tackle fuel poverty, and support a green and fair recovery from this pandemic."

Alok Sharma, president-elect of COP26 and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng are both slated to address the virtual summit today, alongside Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles.

The summit follows a report earlier this month from the Social Market Foundation think tank which argued Local councils should use Swedish-style green bonds to finance a low-carbon future for high streets and town centres

And in further related news, an alliance of more than 30 mayors across Europe this week calls on the EU to deliver a European Green Deal in support of the bloc's goal to become the world's first net zero continent by 2050.