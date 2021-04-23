Bridgestone and Lightyear team up for long-range solar powered car venture

The electric vehicle boasts an 'unprecedented' 725km range powered by solar roof panels and is set for launch to market later in 2021

Bridgestone has teamed up with Dutch electric vehicle developer Lightyear to engineer tyres specifically for what they claim will be the world's first long-range solar powered vehicle, which is set for commercial launch later this year.

The Lightyear One electric car is set to offer an "unprecedented" range of 725km as it is charged up directly by the sun through a large solar roof, which the developer claims can further minimise CO2 emissions, boost energy efficiency, and reduce the need for drivers to use charging points.

Lightyear claims the car is up to three times more energy efficient than the average electric vehicle (EV) currently on the market, having focused on an aerodynamic, lightweight design for the body and worked with Bridgestone to develop custom-engineered Turanza Eco tyres.

"The world is already experiencing unprecedented change and challenges, and through innovation and cutting-edge technologies we can work together to grasp the opportunities head on and create a more sustainable world," said Lightyear CEO Lex Hoefsloot.

Bridgestone said the tyres were designed to boost the car's range by offering a 90kg reduction in weight compared to equivalent EV tyres, as well as increased rolling resistance, high inflation pressures, and a slim design.

The tyre specialist has also set its sights on its own climate goals, having committed to a halving its emissions over the next decade and pledged to use 100 per cent sustainable materials for manufacturing its products by 2050.

"Lightyear have impressed with their approach to sustainable mobility ever since we saw the team take on the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, and so we're excited to play a part in the Lightyear One project," said Emilio Tiberio, COO and CTO of Bridgestone EMIA.