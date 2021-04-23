Re-skilling to export the UK's Green Industrial Revolution

  • Graham Stuart MP, Department for International Trade
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Now is the time for all UK businesses to look to international markets and take British ingenuity to every corner of the planet, writes International Trade Minister Graham Stuart MP

Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has become a powerful tool for raising awareness of the grave ecological threats to our planet. That awareness has built. However, so has the threat. The need for...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news