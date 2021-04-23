'The sky's the limit': How 'cheap, abundant' renewables could boot fossil fuels from the electricity sector by mid-2030s

A solar plant in Texas | Credit: iStock
A solar plant in Texas | Credit: iStock
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Carbon Tracker study finds solar and wind energy potential is 100 times as much as global energy demand

Solar and wind power could push fossil fuels out of the electricity sector by the mid-2030s and out of the energy supply system altogether by 2050, as clean energy costs continue to plummet and governments...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news