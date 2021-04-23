'The sky's the limit': How 'cheap, abundant' renewables could boot fossil fuels from the electricity sector by mid-2030s
Carbon Tracker study finds solar and wind energy potential is 100 times as much as global energy demand
Solar and wind power could push fossil fuels out of the electricity sector by the mid-2030s and out of the energy supply system altogether by 2050, as clean energy costs continue to plummet and governments...
Aviva Investors calls for global finance governance overhaul to support net zero
Asset manager sets out eight recommendations for a more sustainable financial system
Re-skilling to export the UK's Green Industrial Revolution
Now is the time for all UK businesses to look to international markets and take British ingenuity to every corner of the planet, writes International Trade Minister Graham Stuart MP
British Airways owner sets goal to run 10 per cent of flights on sustainable biofuels by 2030
IAG becomes first European airline firm to commit to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by end of decade