'We need to act now': Peatland and woodland critical to net zero goal, Natural England warns

Natural England unveils 'most comprehensive' assessment to date of natural landscapes' ability to store carbon

Peatlands and native woodlands are England's greatest natural stores of carbon, offering unrivalled weapons against threats to both nature and the climate, according to what has been dubbed the most comprehensive assessment to date of the landscapes' capacity for mitigating CO2 emissions.

The study, published today by Natural England, maps out the carbon storage impact from England's landscapes and habitats in a bid to enhance understanding of the potential for different natural assets to take CO2 out of the atmosphere in support of the UK's climate goals.

Of all England's natural assets, peatlands are the biggest single carbon sinks, capable of locking up carbon indefinitely when in a healthy condition, according to the study. The deep peat soils of the biodiverse fens in Eastern England and the raised bogs found in upland areas hold eight times as much carbon as the equivalent area of tropical rainforest, it claims.

Similarly, native woodlands were also found to have high rates of carbon sequestration, while additionally providing critical support for biodiversity. Old woodlands in particular can become substantial carbon stores, the government advisory body said, estimating a single hectare of native woodland sequesters CO2 emissions equivalent to flying from London to Rome 13 times.

But the study also found myriad other natural landscapes and habitats in England that have huge potential for combatting the twin nature and climate crises.

For example, protecting and restoring saltmarshes and sea grass meadows around England's coastlines and marine areas could help store significant levels of carbon, at the same time as helping protecting coastlines from climate impacts, the report said. It claims one hectare of saltmarsh each year can bury carbon equivalent to an average car's annual CO2 emissions.

Heathlands and grasslands also store more carbon than modern agricultural landscapes, albeit at lower levels than peatlands, saltmarsh, and old woodlands. But protecting these old, established habitats is important for biodiversity, as well the carbon sinks they hold, as both may have taken centuries to accumulate, Natural England said.

And although they cover a smaller area than other habitats, hedgerows and orchards can also play a role in storing carbon and supporting biodiversity, particularly if they are more sensitively managed and not cut back so regularly in farmed areas, the study argues.

Lead author Dr Ruth Gregg, senior specialist for climate change at Natural England, said the study helped to map the carbon storage potential of England's habitats and should therefore enhance understanding of the how these natural assets can best be managed going forward to maximise their ability to absorb and store CO2.

"Not only do our habitats capture carbon, but they provide many other benefits for biodiversity and the wellbeing of society," said Gregg. "For habitat creation and restoration to achieve its full potential in helping the UK achieve net zero by 2050 we need to act now, basing decisions on robust science and taking a strategic approach. This report will support Natural England, the government, and environmental organisations across the country to do just that."

It comes amid growing interest in harnessing so-called nature-based solutions to tackle climate change, with governments and businesses stepping up investment in projects that promise to enhance and expand natural carbon sinks.

However, tree planting and native woodland restoration programmes have lagged far behind rates called for by experts and the UK's Climate Change Committee, while UK peatlands have become so degraded they are now thought to be a net carbon emitter, rather than a sink.

Indeed, driven by peatland burning, grouse moor activities, and demand for peat for use in horticultural compost, an estimated 80 per cent of the fens, blanket bogs, and raised bogs have been affected or damaged by human activities such as draining, which also reduces the ability of these landscapes to combat flooding.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said today's study would provide an invaluable resource for the government as part of its upcoming action plan for trees and woodlands, alongside a package of measures designed to promote the restoration of peatlands.

"By combining different policies and strategies on land and at sea, then major climate related benefits can be achieved," he said. "Woodland creation incentives, peatland recovery, action on farms, re-naturalisation of the coast and landscape-scale nature recovery projects can all contribute. The climate change and nature emergencies are two sides of the same coin and with this kind of information the UK can lead in showing how we can go low carbon and high nature at the same time."

Earlier this year the government announced a partial ban on peat burning covering protected areas across England, but campaigners have urged an expansion of the ban to cover all types of peat beyond those found in protected areas.

Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said Natural England's research demonstrated the need for the government to ban all burning and extraction from peatlands altogether, prioritise the expansion of native, broadleaf woodland over large commercial plantations, and strengthen plans to pay farmers and land managers to carry out "genuinely transformative actions" to support the natural world.

"This fantastic research demonstrates the critical role that restoring nature has in beating climate change, but quality and variety are essential," he said.