Amazon orders up wave of record-breaking renewables projects

Company says plans for nine new utility scale wind and solar projects make it world's largest purchaser of renewable power

Amazon has today declared that it is on track to source 100 per cent renewable power for its global business by 2025, after announcing plans for nine new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in the US, Canada, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

The tech giant said the latest wave of projects mean it now has 206 renewable energy projects globally, including 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which together boast 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity.

The announcement also means the company can lay claim to be the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy both in Europe and globally.

"Amazon continues to scale up its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet The Climate Pledge, our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "With these nine new wind and solar projects, we have announced 206 renewable wind and solar projects worldwide, and we are now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally. Many parts of our business are already operating on renewable energy, and we expect to power all of Amazon with renewable energy by 2025 - five years ahead of our original target of 2030."

The nine new projects include a number of milestones for the business, including a 100MW solar project in in California's Imperial Valley, which marks its first deployment of integrated solar and energy storage systems, and its first renewables project in Canada in the form of an 80 MW solar project in the County of Newell in Alberta.

The company also said its plans for a 350MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland represent the largest corporate-backed renewable energy project in the UK to date.

The latest investments were welcomed by Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). "Amazon continues to play a key role leading the corporate transition to renewable power worldwide and demonstrating that ambitious renewable targets are both achievable and widely beneficial," said Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). "The company's nine new clean energy projects bring them to an impressive record total of 8.5GW of global renewable capacity and include Amazon's first solar plus storage project, using advanced technology to help deliver a clean, reliable grid."

The news comes just days after the global RE100 initiative to encourage firms to source 100 per cent renewables welcomed its 300th member, confirming that corporates have committed sourcing renewable power equivalent to the entire annual power use of Australia.

Corporate interest in sourcing renewable power - either through direct investments in renewables projects, long term power purchase agreements, or renewables tariffs - is soaring as businesses look to take advantage of the falling clean energy costs and emissions reductions on offer from renewables projects.