BusinessGreen Leaders Awards returns for 2021

UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards is set to return this September as part of the Net Zero Festival

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is set to return for 2021, with green companies and executives today invited to submit their entries for the UK's most prestigious sustainable business awards ahead of a glittering awards ceremony on the evening of September 22nd.

After the 10th anniversary edition of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards was forced online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK's most high profile green business awards will return to the Brewery venue in central London this autumn for an epic celebration of the best of the green economy.

As such, businesses, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and projects are urged to submit their entries for this year's awards ahead of the June 11th entry deadline and help showcase the best of the UK's fast-expanding and world-leading green business community.

"For over a decade the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards have been a wonderful celebration of the best of the green economy and a great opportunity to bring together many of the inspiring businesses and individuals driving the transition towards a sustainable net zero emission economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Last year's event was forced online, but with the vaccine roll out on schedule we're optimistic we can once again join together to showcase the sector's many successes, with all appropriate covid security measures and contingency plans in place, of course."

The awards will form part of this year's Net Zero Festival and will take their place in a jam-packed and hugely important autumn for the green economy ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in November.

"The green economy has never been more visible, nor more vital to global security and development," said Murray. "The pandemic has only served to underscore the scale of the climate threat and the huge opportunities that can arise from more sustainable and resilience business models. Many firms have stepped up to the plate in the past 18 months to underscore their commitment to building a clean, healthy, and prosperous economy. As such, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards provides a vital platform to showcase the leadership and innovation that can drive the next wave of climate action."

BusinessGreen is seeking submissions across more than 20 categories that cover every corner of the green economy and are suitable for businesses and projects of all shapes and sizes. Full details on how to enter are available on the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards website. The awards are free to enter, but all shortlisted entries are required to secure tickets for the awards on September 22nd.

The full judging panel for the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Now in their 11th year, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are one of the world's most coveted green business awards, with previous winners and keynote speakers including the likes of former UN climate change chief Christiana Figueres, Climate Change Committee chair Lord Deben, Ecotricity founder Dale Vince, and a host of pioneering blue chips and clean tech start-ups.