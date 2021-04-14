Aldi debuts packaging-free products trial

Supermarket becomes latest retailer to explore the potential for packaging-free groceries

Aldi has today launched a new trial that will see it sell its first packaging-free products at a store in Ulverston, Cumbria.

The company announced that four household staples - basmati rice, brown rice, penne pasta, and wholewheat fusilli - have been made available to buy loose in store with Aldi providing customers customers with free paper bags that are fully recyclable and made of FSC-certified material.

Aldi said that if the trial proved successful it would consider rolling out the approach more widely across its sites, arguing that the move could remove more than 130 tonnes - or more than 21 million pieces - of plastic annually from stores.

The move is part of a growing trend, which has seen a number of supermarkets successfully trial a range of packaging free products and call on customers to make use of refillable containers to cut down on waste further.

"Customers at our Ulverston store can now buy the same high-quality items they know and love, while also cutting down on plastic packaging," said Richard Gorman, plastics and packaging director at Aldi. "We're always looking for new ways to reduce waste plastic and limit packaging, as many of our shoppers are increasingly conscious of the environment and their impact on it. We hope local customers embrace the trial and we will use their feedback to inform any future plans around refillable products."

The trial is part of Aldi's recently announced commitment to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025, which aims to remove 74,000 tonnes of plastic packaging from products over the next five years.