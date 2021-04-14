COP26: The current state of play

What are the COP26 negotiating priorities for 2021? | Credit: Mario Guti
What are the COP26 negotiating priorities for 2021? | Credit: Mario Guti
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With the status of the Glasgow Summit up in the air, Alok Sharma has set out his 'wish list' for crucial Paris Agreement climate negotiations in 2021

As if pressure on the UK to help steer the world towards more ambitious climate commitments this year wasn't already high enough, the government now looks increasingly isolated in its determination to...

To continue reading...

More on Climate change

More news