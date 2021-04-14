COP26: The current state of play
With the status of the Glasgow Summit up in the air, Alok Sharma has set out his 'wish list' for crucial Paris Agreement climate negotiations in 2021
As if pressure on the UK to help steer the world towards more ambitious climate commitments this year wasn't already high enough, the government now looks increasingly isolated in its determination to...
Better Business Act: Top brands lead calls for green reforms to Companies Act
John Lewis, Iceland, Brewdog and Bulb among 400 firms calling on government to amend Companies Act to put environmental responsibilities on statutory footing
Will innovating the retail market help drive a transition to net zero?
By 2050 the UK must replace almost all current electricity capacity and build at least as much again in order to meet climate goals – this can only be funded on the basis of robust business models, explains Atkins Global's David Cole
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards returns for 2021
UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards is set to return this September as part of the Net Zero Festival