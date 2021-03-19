UK sets out four 'objectives' for COP26, as COP15 confirms second postponement

Chinese hosts of crucial COP15 Biodiversity Summit announce new October date, lining up a crunch autumn for global efforts to avert environmental disaster

A six week period this autumn could go a long way to determining humanities prospects over the next century and beyond.

That is the stark implication of news yesterday that the UN's critical COP15 Biodiversity Summit is to be postponed for a second time and is now scheduled to take place from October 11th to 24th in Kunming, China, ending just a week ahead of the start of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 1st.

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) issued a statement on Thursday confirming that in response to the on-going coronavirus pandemic the slated May date for the global COP15 Summit has been rescheduled.

The Summit is regarded as critical to global efforts to try and reverse on-going declines in biodiversity, after the world failed to meet a single one of the biodiversity goals agreed at the last major UN Biodiversity Summit in Aichi, Japan, in 2010.

Hopes are building that countries could reach an agreement over new targets, including proposals to conserve 30 per cent of the world's oceans and land by 2030, while also introducing controls on invasive species and new measures to reduce plastics pollution.

"An integrated approach must be taken to guarantee that action is taken to employ the essential tools needed to reverse biodiversity loss and its impact on ecosystems, species and people," the CBD said in its statement. "Key actions to support this approach include protecting critical habitats, improving water quality, controlling invasive species and safeguarding connectivity."

Observers are cautiously optimistic that an ambitious deal could be reached, given the growing recognition of the essential role biodiversity protection has to play in meeting international climate goals. A growing number of governments, including the UK, have pledged to mobilise climate finance in support of biodiversity related projects and the COP26 Climate Summit could unlock further measures to help protect and enhance natural habitats.

As such, campaigners will be hoping the new timing of the COP15 Summit just a week ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow could help ramp up pressure on governments to deliver an agreement that unleashes a new wave of global climate action.

However, the second postponement of COP15 will also fuel fears that the progress of the pandemic could yet impact the plans for the autumn climate summit. The UK government has repeatedly stressed that it is committed to running an in-person Summit, but with the pace of vaccine roll outs varying massively around the world concerns remain that the event could yet face further disruption. Reports have suggested the UK is exploring a range of contingency plans, including moving some elements of the high profile summit - which under normal circumstances would have 30,000 to 40,000 delegates - onto virtual platforms.

The announcement from the CBD on the new plans for COP15 came as the UK co-hosts of the COP26 Summit this week announced their objectives for the event.

Writing in the Guardian yesterday, COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma set out four goals for the landmark meeting.

He said that firstly the UK would "urge all countries to set 2030 emissions reductions targets that put us on a path to net zero" and call on them to introduce policies to deliver on such targets, such as bans on the sale of internal combustion engine cars and the introduction of ambitious green recovery packages. He also stressed that the UK wanted to see "significant new commitments on ending new coal power and phasing out existing plants".

Secondly, he said the UK would call on "every country to have a credible plan for managing the unpredictable and often damaging weather patterns that are the result of climate change", and would work to increase funding for the technologies and systems that can enhance climate resilience.

The focus on increased funding for climate resilience relates to the UK's third goal, Sharma said, which aims to mobilise increased levels of climate finance globally, by both delivering on pledges from developed nations to provide $100bn a year of climate funding and introducing the policies that can mobilise the trillions of dollars in private finance needed to reach net zero emissions.

Finally, he said the government's fourth goal would see it work with "communities, governments, third-sector organisations and businesses to accelerate the global move to net zero".

The update came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday called on his fellow world leaders to come forward with new net zero targets well ahead of the Glasgow Summit.

"This week, we set out that tackling climate change will be our number one priority on the international stage in the decade ahead," he said. "Guaranteeing a sustainable future for our children, their children and future generations requires countries to take urgent action at home and abroad, so we can turn the tide on climate change at a global scale. That is why this year's COP26 summit, hosted in the UK and bringing together over 190 countries, is so crucial.

"We want all nations to commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, with as many as possible pledging to meet the target by 2050, and to make ambitious commitments to reduce emissions by 2030 to get us there, as the UK has done."

The call comes in the same week as reports emerged that the Indian government is considering a new net zero target for 2050 or 2047, while the US is also putting the finishing touches to its promised plan for a new net zero strategy.

"Since the UK took on the COP Presidency, commitments to net zero have grown from around a quarter of the world's economy to 70 per cent," Johnson said. "That's promising, but we need more countries to pick up the baton. It is with ambition, courage and collaboration that we can seize this moment together to recover cleaner, rebuild greener and restore our planet for our future."