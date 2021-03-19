BP unveils plans for 1GW blue hydrogen production facility in Tees Valley

Oil major announces intention to build major hydrogen plant just days after government grants funding for carbon transportation and storage network in region

BP has announced plans to develop the UK's largest blue hydrogen facility in the Tees Valley, just days after the government announced support for a major carbon pipeline and storage network that aims to transport the region's captured emissions under the North Sea.

The energy company said the project, named H2Teesside, would supply 1GW of hydrogen annually by 2030 to heavy-duty industries currently dependent on fossil fuel gas, a move it said would establish the region as the UK's first hydrogen transport hub.

Decarbonising the region is critical if the government's is to meet its new aim of slashing emissions from heavy industry by two thirds by 2035. Industries in Teesside account for 5.6 per cent of the UK's industrial emissions and the region is home to five of the country's top 25 biggest emitting plants.

BP confirmed the project will be developed in stages, with an initial 500MW of capacity expected to come online by 2027 and additional capacity expected over the years that follow as demand for hydrogen gathers pace, BP said. Roughly two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted during the production process will be captured and sent for storage from the project annually by 2030, it added.

The announcement comes just days after the government granted £24m to a scheme being spearheaded by BP that aims to build a pipeline network that will funnel emissions generated by fossil-fuel powered industrial sites and future blue hydrogen production facilities in Teesside and Humber to a reservoir under the North Sea.

The project will integrate with this storage network, as well as a separate BP-led project that also secured government funding this week which aims to build a flexible gas power plant in the region equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, the energy firm said.

Dev Sanyal, executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy at the oil major, said the project would create jobs while also helping the UK meet its climate goals. "H2Teesside, together with Net Zero Teesside and Northern Endurance Partnership [CCS transport and storage infrastructure], has the potential to transform the area into one of the first carbon neutral clusters in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs and enabling the UK's 10 Point Plan."

Northern Gas Networks and chemicals group Venator have already signed up to work on the project, and a final investment decision for the scheme is expected to be taken in early 2024, according to BP, which confirmed that a feasibility study was already underway.

In addition to helping to decarbonise a cluster of industries in the region by reducing plants' dependence on fossil fuels, the project could also supply low carbon fuel to residential homes and heavy transport, and contribute to the development of biofuels and electrofuels, BP said.

Clean Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan toasted BP's plans and underscored that hydrogen would play a major role in decarbonising many parts of the UK's economy. "Driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen is a key part of the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan and our Energy White Paper and can play an important part in helping us end our contribution to climate change by 2050," she said. "Clean hydrogen has huge potential to help us fully decarbonise across the UK and it is great to see bp exploring its full potential on Teesside."

BP signed a memorandum of understanding with Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) last September that is focused on exploring how Teesside could become the UK's first hydrogen transport hub, as well as the potential of explore green hydrogen produced using electrolysis of water with renewable energy in the region.