Should you swap plastic for aluminum packaging? It's complicated

Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock
  • Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Jesse Klein explores how some leading businesses are navigating the complex choices that shape efforts to deliver more sustainable packaging

As consumer products companies hunt for more sustainable packaging options, some - notably smaller brands - are turning to aluminum as an alternative to plastic. The big draw? Aluminium is touted by some...

To continue reading...

More on Waste

More news