Should you swap plastic for aluminum packaging? It's complicated
Jesse Klein explores how some leading businesses are navigating the complex choices that shape efforts to deliver more sustainable packaging
As consumer products companies hunt for more sustainable packaging options, some - notably smaller brands - are turning to aluminum as an alternative to plastic. The big draw? Aluminium is touted by some...
More news
Should you swap plastic for aluminum packaging? It's complicated
Jesse Klein explores how some leading businesses are navigating the complex choices that shape efforts to deliver more sustainable packaging
UK sets out four 'objectives' for COP26, as COP15 confirms second postponement
Chinese hosts of crucial COP15 Biodiversity Summit announce new October date, lining up a crunch autumn for global efforts to avert environmental disaster
BP unveils plans for 1GW blue hydrogen production facility in Tees Valley
Oil major announces intention to build major hydrogen plant just days after government grants funding for carbon transportation and storage network in region
'Dodged scrutiny for years': Coal mine methane poses major climate threat, study claims
First-of-its-kind study lays bare scale of potential climate impact from hundreds of new coal mines planned worldwide