'The ticking clock for corporations has only grown louder': What could the ICJ's climate ruling mean for business?

The International Court of Justice's landmark opinion that governments are legally accountable for climate action, or the lack thereof, is expected to have immediate and far-reaching implications
Six years after a group of students in the Pacific Islands came up with the idea of getting the world's highest court to decide whether states have an obligation to tackle climate change under international...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis