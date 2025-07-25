'Unprecedented access': UK-India trade deal promises to boost clean tech investment

Government claims new trade deal will unlock nearly £6bn in new investment and export opportunities, including major gains for the clean tech sector
The clean tech industry in the UK and India is set to benefit from significant new investment opportunities on the back of the new UK-India trade deal, the two countries' governments have claimed. Signed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis