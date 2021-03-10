Hitachi joins COP26 Principal Partner roster

Tech giant becomes latest high profile firm to be unveiled as a formal partner of COP26

Hitachi has today been announced as the latest Principal Partner for the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November.

The Japanese technology giant said the partnership would build on its recent support for the UN's Race to Zero campaign, which has seen it pledge to align its business with the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement.

The company operates across five clean tech related sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - and joins a roster of formal partners for the COP26 Summit who all boast a significant interest in the net zero transition. Confirmed partners include National Grid, SSE, Sky, ScottishPower, NatWest, and Sainsbury's.

Alok Sharma, President of COP26, welcomed Hitachi's support for the event. "Businesses have a key role to play in helping us build back greener and Hitachi has shown strong leadership by making a clear commitment to combating climate change through science-based measures," he said. "We know that technology has a vital role in helping us all achieve a low carbon future and Hitachi is at the forefront of this. I am delighted to welcome them as a Principal Partner for COP26."

Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd, said the partnership would build on the company's track record of clean tech innovation.

"Climate change is a very real and immediate threat to humanity," he said. "As a company, we have a vision to solve environmental challenges and secure a more prosperous planet for future generations. Our collaboration with COP26 is consistent with our corporate mission starting more than 110 years ago, when Hitachi was founded to contribute to society through the development of superior, original technologies and products. Our aim is to help achieve a society that is low carbon, resource efficient and harmonized with nature and we believe COP26 is a significant step forward in the creation of a decarbonised society."

Alistair Dormer, chief environmental officer at Hitachi, stressed that new technologies would play a critical role in delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement. "We are actively orienting our business towards the sustainable technology of the future," he said. "We see IT, Smart Energy, Industry and Mobility as having a major role to play in decarbonisation and believe we can use our many businesses and the power of digital innovation, to help governments, cities and businesses reduce their environmental impact."

The latest COP26 partner announcement as speculation continues over how the Summit will be delivered this autumn. The UK government has repeatedly stressed that it is planning to hold an in-person conference, but concerns remain over the extent to which the coronavirus pandemic could yet disrupt attempts to bring country delegations together.

Discussions are also on-going over how to conduct preliminary talks ahead of the main Summit, which are widely regarded as crucial to delivering a successful outcome to the negotiations. Some countries have backed proposals for a series of virtual talks in the coming months, but others remain resistant to the plans arguing they could serve to sideline poorer nations.