Farewell A+++: Government debuts streamlined energy efficiency labelling system in greener product standards push

Government unveils tougher labelling system as it sets out plans to tighten energy efficiency standards and introduce right to repair law

Energy labels for appliances such as dishwashers and TVs are to get a post-Brexit makeover designed to encourage consumers to buy more energy efficient products for their homes, the department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) revealed today.

The government said the new system would provide more accurate information to consumers and incentivise product manufacturers to produce greener products, noting that the previous EU labelling system had not kept pace with improvements in energy efficiency over the years, leading to most appliances being confusingly classed as A+, A++, or A+++. Critics have long argued that the EU labelling system meant that products that were well short of being best in class for energy efficiency were still able to carry an A+ label, creating confusion for consumers and undermining the incentive for manufacturers to develop more efficient devices.

The EU is in the process of updating its rating system to return to a simpler A-G scale, and the UK is to now take similar steps, with appliances scored on a clearer A-G scale, with the bar raised for each grade so that very few appliances can claim the top A grade, BEIS explained.

Climate change minister Lord Callanan said the new Union Jack-emblazoned labels would help consumers take an active role in tackling the climate emergency. "The new energy labels we have introduced this week will help consumers make more informed decisions about how eco-friendly one smart TV or dishwasher is over another, helping us reduce our carbon footprint and build back greener," he said.

Emilie Carmichael, head of international collaboration at the Energy Saving Trust, applauded the updated labelling system, noting the stickers would help reduce household energy consumption and move the UK closer to its climate goals. "This is another positive step in raising the minimum energy performance for domestic products," she said. "Simplifying the way energy efficiency is displayed on labels will help consumers to make more informed choices to reduce their energy consumption and bills. Equally, every small step that consumers take in choosing the most efficient appliances will help the UK in reaching its net zero targets.

BEIS revealed the new labels had come into force as it unveiled plans to introduce "tough new rules" this summer geared at extending the life of household goods, such as washing machine and fridges, while improving their energy efficiency and cracking down on premature obsolescence, a widespread phenomenon where manufacturers deliberately build appliances with short lifespans so that customers have to buy new ones sooner.

It said the new legislation would establish higher energy efficiency standards for electrical goods, a move BEIS calculated could cut household energy bills by £75 a year, while slashing eight mega tonnes of carbon emissions in 2021 alone.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng emphasised the green standards push would help the UK meet its 2050 net zero ambition while reducing household energy bills. "Our plans to tighten product standards will ensure more of our electrical goods can be fixed rather than thrown on the scrap heap, putting more money back in the pockets of consumers whilst protecting the environment," he said. "Going forward, our upcoming energy efficiency framework will push electrical products to use even less energy and material resources, saving people money on their bills and reducing carbon emissions as we work to reach net zero by 2050."

The government also plans to give consumers a new "legal right for repairs" for the first time this summer by mandating that manufacturers make spare parts for products available for consumers. BEIS estimated the change could extend the lifespan of products by up to 10 years, while delivering further reductions in overall carbon emissions.

Philip Dunne, chair of the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee, applauded the plans, which he said would help reduce the country's carbon emissions and waste. "Cracking down on planned obsolescence in electrical items is key to tackling the e-waste tsunami, and I applaud the Government for taking this step," he said. "As our committee highlighted during our recent e-waste inquiry, 155,000 tonnes of e-waste is chucked away in household bins by Brits every year - with no hope of salvaging the item or the precious metals they may contain. Often these metals are integral for net zero Britain: crucial for wind turbines, electric vehicles and solar panels.

"There should be no contest: consumers should have every right to fix items they own. Making spare parts available is the first step in creating a circular economy where we use, reuse and recycle products. We must stop using and disposing quite so much: we must take action if we are to protect the environment for generations to come."