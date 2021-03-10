(Not so) green recovery: UNEP and University of Oxford warn world is failing to 'build back better'
Analysis of 50 major economies' post-Covid spending programmes concludes policymakers are wasting major opportunity to a build safer world and greener economy in wake of pandemic
The fiscal spending plans of major economies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis have fallen far short of ensuring the recovery from the crisis does not exacerbate the ongoing climate and nature crises,...
Humber and Teesside secure £95m backing for offshore wind ports
Boris Johnson claims upgrading two ports will 'put wind in the sales of our new green industrial revolution'
Hitachi joins COP26 Principal Partner roster
Tech giant becomes latest high profile firm to be unveiled as a formal partner of COP26
Farewell A+++: Government debuts streamlined energy efficiency labelling system in greener product standards push
Government unveils tougher labelling system as it sets out plans to tighten energy efficiency standards and introduce right to repair law