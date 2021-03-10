Tesco targets 'soft plastics' with nationwide recycling point network

Retailer targets bread bags, crisp packets, cling film, and food pouches with aim to recycle 1,000 tonnes of soft plastics a year

A nationwide network of recycling points for soft plastics such as cling film, crisp packets, and pet food pouches are being rolled out across hundreds of Tesco stores in England and Wales, in a move the retail giant estimates could see 1,000 tonnes of hard to recycle waste processed each year.

Tesco today said it planned to create the UK's largest network of recycling points for soft plastic, which many local councils do not collect from households and which therefore often ends up being sent to landfill or for incineration in energy from waste facilities.

The collection points have started being rolled out across 171 stores in South West England and Wales, ahead of plans to reach all of Tesco's large stores nationwide. The firm said it aimed to enable customers to return all their previously unrecycled soft plastic, regardless of where they purchased it.

Once collected, the old soft plastic waste will then be sent to be washed, sorted, and processed before being turned into new packaging for items such as food, household, and beauty products, Tesco said.

The move follows an "extremely successful" trial of soft plastic recycling points at 10 stores where customers returned more than 10 times the expected amount of plastic, which has already been used to produce food-grade packaging for a selection of own-brand cheeses, according to Tesco.

Tesco's director of quality, Sarah Bradbury, said it was "an absolute priority" to remove as much plastic as possible from its operations, and to ensure everything the retailer used was either reused or recycled.

"Where plastic serves an important purpose such as reducing food waste, these new recycling points make sure that every piece can be easily recycled," she said. "Trials have shown they are popular with customers, so we believe rolling them out at scale will have a real impact."

The most common soft plastic items returned to the recycling points during the 10 store trial were bread bags, fruit and vegetable packaging, crisp packets, salad bags, and baby and pet food pouches, according to Tesco.

Last year the supermarket announced it had met its 2020 target to remove one billion pieces of plastic from its business, in addition to reducing the size of its plastic packaging by 3,500 tonnes a year. The firm has also partnered with recycling specialist Loop to pioneer a new approach to slashing packaging waste through the wider use of reusable packaging.

Paula Chin, sustainable materials specialist at conservation group WWF, welcomed Tesco's efforts to target difficult-to-recycle plastic materials. "Plastic pollution is one of the most visible symptoms of the environmental crisis and is devastating our natural world," she warned. "Businesses, governments and households have all got an important part to play in tackling the issue, so it's encouraging to see Tesco extending their successful soft plastics collection trial across more of their stores, giving their customers even more opportunity to recycle these valuable materials."