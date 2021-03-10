Raising the Bar: Barristers launch climate action initiative

The Bar Council launches Sustainability Network to help chambers and barristers cut costs and greenhouse gas emissions

Barristers across England and Wales have promised to give their climate efforts a thorough cross examination through a new sustainability initiative launched by the Bar Council yesterday, which aims to lead the profession's efforts in tackling the "climate emergency".

The Bar Council has teamed up with sustainability consultancy Archill Management to launch the Bar Sustainability Network, which it said would offer a range of services and support for chambers and other Bar organisations to help cut both costs and greenhouse gas emissions across the profession.

Forming part of the Bar Council's wider campaign to "modernise the Bar", it said membership of the Sustainability Network would offer a range of benefits such as a 'carbon calculator' and various other resources and events to help barristers and chambers operate "in a more sustainable way".

It also encourages chambers to switch to using 100 per cent renewable electricity for all their UK premises by 2025, offering Network members £100 credit for every employee who switches their domestic supply.

It comes as major climate disputes of national importance have increasingly found themselves in the courtroom since the UK adopted its 2050 net zero target, with high profile plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport, develop a new coking coal mine in Cumbria, and invest £27bn in road building all facing legal challenges.

But Derek Sweeting QC, chair of the Bar Council - which represents all 17,000 barristers in England and Wales - said the Bar now also wanted to play its own part in taking "action on the global climate emergency".

"It might seem that barristers can't make much of a difference to saving our planet, but climate change affects us all," he said. "The Bar Council's Bar Sustainability Network is designed to provide the tools and resources for the Bar to achieve that ambition. We also envisage that by becoming members of the network, chambers and others may be able to save costs through exploring cheaper green options - which, given the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic, will be a game-changer for many."